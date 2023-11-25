BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers the Winter Trek Cover, an exclusive Pocket Insurance plan at Bajaj Markets designed for winter adventures. Priced at just Rs 699, this plan provides a robust coverage of Rs 150,000, ensuring financial security during unforeseen circumstances.

Why opt for Winter Trek Cover

* Emergency Cash Advance: In the event of unforeseen expenses during a trek, receive quick and hassle-free emergency cash support.

* Get a Spare Phone: Stay connected in any situation with the added benefit of a spare phone, ensuring communication is never compromised.

Experience peace of mind on winter trek with Bajaj Markets' Winter Trek Cover. One can also get other pocket insurance plans and regular health plans on Bajaj Markets. By signing up for these covers, one can ensure comprehensive financial security in all areas of life. To get started, visit the official app or website.

