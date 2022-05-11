Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI/PNN): On April 29th, 2022, the Global Institute of Business Studies, Bangalore, successfully organized the next chapter of GIBSpreading-the Light of Knowledge. This international event was organized in the form of a webinar, whose theme was Neo Business Practices.

Many experts and management students from India and abroad participated in this special event where they got a chance to get exposed to innovative knowledge and practical experience in business, management, and leadership.

Hari Prakash Karcherla was the keynote speaker of the event. Karcherla has held top positions in multinationals such as Tata Motors, Valvoline, Gillette, CEAT, and MRF. He is currently associated as a consultant with many top businesses and is very popular as a faculty member at GIBS.

Mohan Kumar, who is the Practice Head of Wipro Limited and a multi-faceted talent, was the moderator of the event. A great panel discussion was also held in this webinar where international level speakers spread the light of their knowledge. These distinguished speakers included: Dr Francesca Di Virgilio, Associate Professor of Organization Design and HRM at the University of Molise, Italy; Mirko Vairo, who is the Director of Product Management at Civils Artificial Intelligence, Singapore; and Alan Dodd, UK Development Manager and Global Lead for Google Workspace Practice at WIPRO. Entrepreneur Aditya Sambamoorthy, who is the founder and CEO of companies like InLustro and Steerclear Tech Solutions, also participated in the webinar as a speaker.

Hari Prakash Karcherla, the keynote speaker, shed light on several key issues concerning neo-business practices. During his speech, he discussed in detail the upcoming challenges of global business and the possible measures. He discussed aspects like manufacturing ecosystem, marketing domain, HRM, finance and money, and support team & leadership, and presented a roadmap for future business. This particular discussion was amazing for the audience because they got a vision of being ready for the future. During the panel discussion, other speakers gave in-depth analysis of business and leadership. Fortified with the knowledge and experience of great speakers, this webinar was no less than a treat for the students.

GIBSpreading-the Light of Knowledge, is a wonderful initiative by the Global Institute of Business Studies, Bangalore to organize national and international level webinars and panel discussions on trending topics. The most important thing about this event is that it is completely free and any interested person can be a part of it, whether they are a student or a professional or an entrepreneur. The icing on the cake is that e-certificates are also given to all the participants.

Since its inception, this GIBS' initiative has been a center of attraction and discussion among the management and business community. This is the reason why hundreds of applications come to register for every webinar. Going beyond expectations, each webinar brings with it a wealth of knowledge and experience. This time the theme was special in itself, which benefited the contestants in particular.

Bangalore-based GIBS is known for its practical teaching pedagogy and innovative training system. Its PGDM and BBA programs are counted among the top and are highly appreciated by the industry. GIBS regularly organizes special events that benefit the entire business and management community. Following the success of this edition of GIBSpreading-the Light of Knowledge, GIBS Management has committed to making the next edition even more special.

This version of GIBSpreading-the Light of Knowledge, has been uploaded to GIBS' YouTube channel and is available for free to all. To learn more about GIBS, visit their website.

