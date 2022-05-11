International Nurses Day is celebrated every year around the world on May 12. It is a day to honour all the nurses worldwide. The day is observed with a different theme every year. The theme for International Nurses Day 2022 is "Nurses: Make a difference." As you celebrate International Nurses Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated International Nurses Day 2022 greetings, International Nurses Day images, Happy International Nurses Day wishes, WhatsApp messages and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends and family to greet them on this day. Thank You Messages, Facebook Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings & SMS To Send to Nurses

Since 1965, International Nurses Day has been celebrated by the International Council of Nurses. In 1974, considering the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, May 12 was chosen as the day to celebrate International Nurses Day.

Caring Is the Essence of Nursing. - Jean Watson

Our Job as Nurses Is to Cushion the Sorrow and Celebrate the Job, Every Day, While We Are 'Just Doing Our Jobs. - Christine Belle

"I Attribute My Success to This; I Never Gave nor Took Any Excuse." - Florence Nightingale

Happy International Nurses Day 2022 to All the Supportive and Caring Nurses Who Take the Front Rows in the Battles Against Epidemics Like the Brave Warriors! Our Respect to You.

May All the Care, Love and Kindness You Give to Others Come Back to Warm Your Heart. Thank You So Much. Happy Nurses Day to You.

In Canada, National Nursing week was instituted by the Canadian minister of health in 1985 and is observed every year since then during the week that includes the date May 12. In the U.S., every year National Nurses Week is celebrated from May 6 to May 12 in honour of the nurses.

