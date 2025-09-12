NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12: The fifth edition of Gifts World Expo Bengaluru, organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., kicked off at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, drawing trade buyers from across the region as it commenced its three-day run (11-13 September 2025) across Hall A and Hall B. Spread across a dynamic show floor, the B2B extravaganza brings together 225+ exhibitors, 800+ brands and 8,000+ products, offering an expansive showcase tailored for corporate procurement teams, retailers, distributors, event planners, and hospitality businesses. The opening day set the tone for a successful edition with nearly 3450 visitors recorded, and the overall visitors count is expected to be 12,000+ over 3 days.

The exhibition is supported by Power Plus and Castillo Milano (Lanyard Sponsors), Mutha Impex (Carry Bag Sponsor), and Incredible Treasures (Registration Sponsor). Supporting Associations backing the event include the Corporate Gifts Association of India (CGAI), the Pen & Stationery Association of India, and the National Jute Board.

On the floor, visitors explored a plethora of gifting options for corporate, festive & wedding gifting. From lifestyle products, beauty and wellness ranges, electronic gadgets and appliances, houseware, stationery, office supplies, packaging solutions, gourmet hampers, handicrafts, awards, to premium gifts. Some of the brands that marked their presence on the showfloor were Swiss Military, Mokobara, Nasher Miles, Jack & Jones, Smoor, Jewel Farmer, Borosil, Submarine Pens, myPAPERCLIP, Saral Homes, Hapipola, Caslay, Power Plus, Mutha Impex, Incredible Treasures, Rose Petals, Ruchoks, Adaak, Fantasy, Gradex, Dmax, Jisulife, Red Horns, Jaypee, Nurepublic, and Scott.

This edition also marks the debut of Gift Talks in Bengaluru, a two-day knowledge-sharing platform designed to spark dialogue among industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. The series opened with a panel on The Future of Corporate Gifting: Trends, Challenges & Opportunities, moderated by Mr. Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., with contributions from Mr. Pranav Rawlani (Supasac), Mr. Shalin Gandhi (Submarine Pens), Mrs. Raj Agarwal (BIGGIFT) and Mr. Deepesh Shah (Darpan Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.). This was followed by a presentation on Reimagining Corporate Gifting: The AI Playbook for Corporate Gifting by Mr. Srikanth Acharya, Founder & CEO of OffiNeeds.com.

Sustainability became the key theme of Balancing Business Needs with Environmental Responsibility, moderated by Mrs. Raj Agarwal, featuring Ms. Cheshta Pancholi (ShreeyasIndia & ShreeyasCottons), Mr. Nikunj (DeepRoots Global & JuteCalendars.com), Mr. Parth Shah (Unikia Concepts LLP), Mr. Roshan Ray (Seedpaper India) and Mr. Mahadev Chikkanna (Mynusco & Eha). Day 1 concluded with Unwrapping the Future: Latest Trends in Gift Packaging & Hamper Solutions, moderated by Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., alongside Ms. Kanchan Achpal (Chief Managing Director, SMOOR Chocolates), Chef Goli Jeevan Kumar (Ilee Chocolates) and Mr. Kushal (BoxUp Luxury Gifting).

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., said, "Bengaluru brings unmatched energy to this community and the show channels that momentum into practical outcomes. Exhibitors unveil distinct ranges; buyers evaluate options across budgets and categories; discussions inside Gift Talks translate into partnerships and new pipelines. Our aim is to keep the experience sharply business-focussed: current trends on display, clear networking pathways, and tools that help teams plan seasonal and year-round programs. With dedicated zones, curated showcases, and a rich exhibitor mix, the Bengaluru edition sets up strong sourcing, meaningful conversations, and measurable opportunities for companies looking to expand in South India."

Another highlight is the Startup & Innovation Zone, offering visibility to emerging enterprises with scalable concepts and fresh product ideas. This dedicated space is designed to connect young brands with distributors, investors, and corporate buyers.

Curated categories being spotlighted include Stationery & Office Supplies, Wedding Gifts , Gift Packaging & Hampers, and Gourmet Hampers. The opening day set the pace for the event, with the next two days expected to deliver continued engagement, product showcases, and business networking, further consolidating Bengaluru's place as a hub for the gifting industry.

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 28 years in publishing & 23 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, Canada and Thailand. For more details, visit our website at: www.mexexhibits.com

