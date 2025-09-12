The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 turned out to be a mix of romance, family drama and festive spirit. From Vikram’s heartfelt proposal to Noina (Barkha Bisht) to Angad (Rohit Suchanti) and Vrinda’s (Tanisha Mehta) blossoming love story, the episode had several memorable moments. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Drama Intensifies As Karan Returns, Noina Indirectly Proposes to Mihir and Pari Plots Revenge (Read To Know More)

Tulsi Explains Navratri Story to Karan and Nandini’s Kids

The episode opened on a light and festive note as Tulsi (Smriti Irani) narrated the significance of Navratri to Karan (Hiten Tejwani) and Nandini’s (Gauri Pradhan) children. She explained the story of Goddess Durga, leaving the kids fascinated and eager to celebrate the festival with full devotion.

Angad and Vrinda’s Romance Sparks in Office

Meanwhile, Angad tried to take responsibility for the family business and asked everyone to help him with the accounts. However, Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) refused and told everyone not to interfere. At the office, Angad struggled to ask Vrinda for help but ended up sharing a sweet romantic moment with her. Later, when they were together again, Angad asked Vrinda to act as his girlfriend in front of two girls. Vrinda went along and introduced herself as his girlfriend, sparking a new phase in their relationship. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Mihir’s Big Decision Sparks Family Rift, Hemant Breaks Down and Tulsi’s Clever Twist Brings Viranis Together Again (Read To Know)

Tulsi Reminds Mihir Marriage Should Be Angad’s Choice

On the other hand, Noina questioned Mihir about Angad and Mitali’s relationship, which left Mihir thoughtful. He later shared the same with Tulsi, and in a humorous moment, Tulsi teased him, suggesting he should start a marriage bureau. However, Tulsi quickly turned serious and reminded Mihir that Angad’s marriage should only happen if he truly wants it. The highlight of the episode came when Vikram practiced his proposal speech for Noina at Shanti Niketan. Nervous and fumbling, he was guided by Mihir and Tulsi, who acted out the proposal to encourage him. Their playful moment turned romantic, bringing back nostalgic chemistry between Mihir and Tulsi.

Vikram Proposes to Noina

Later, the family attended the grand opening of Vikram’s new restaurant. Taking Noina aside, Vikram finally confessed his love and proposed to her. However, Noina left him shocked when she confessed that she couldn’t marry him because she was in love with someone else. Vikram was left stunned and recalled how she often looked at Mihir and spoke to him, leading him to directly ask Noina if she was in love with Mihir. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Pari Blames Family After Gas Stove Fire; Priya Confronts Her Over Secret SIM, While Nandini’s USA Departure Stopped by Karan’s Emotional Return.

Watch Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Watch 'Kyunki 2'

The episode ended on a dramatic note, leaving viewers curious about Noina’s answer and how this revelation will impact the entire family. Watch Kyunki 2 daily at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and streaming on JioHotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).