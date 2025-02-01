PNN

New Delhi [India], February 1: The Global Architect Builder Awards (GABA) 2025 successfully brought together the brightest minds in Architecture, Construction, and Design for a spectacular celebration of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. This prestigious event was held in Dubai on January 19, 2025, where visionary leaders, groundbreaking projects, and transformative contributions shaping the industry's future were recognized.

GABA 2025 was a global platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and recognition from renowned architects to emerging talents, top developers, and industry pioneers. The event featured insightful keynote sessions, engaging panel discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities, creating an environment where ideas turned into future possibilities.

A defining highlight of the evening was the grand award ceremony, where the most impactful projects and outstanding professionals were honored for their contributions to architecture, urban development, and sustainable design. Each award symbolized dedication, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

The list of GABA Dubai Winners is as follows:

1.G.R. DOMINGO CONSTRUCTION SERVICES (ILOCOS SUR)-Best Firm for Residential Projects - 2025 (Philippines)

2.Syed Mohammed Sarmad (Principal Architect) Engaging Spaces (Bengaluru)- Emerging Architect of 2025 (Karnataka, India) (The Presidential Towers)

3.MR. BHIM PRASAD (DIRECTOR) BPC INFRA PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED (JHARKHAND)- Specialised Design of State of Art Iconic Cancer Care Facility of India (CANCER CARE HOSPITAL AT BARGARH)

4.CUBIC ASSOCIATES PVT. LTD. (HYDERABAD)-Best Interior Designer for Commercial Project - 2025 (Telangana, India) (DATABEAT)

5.SIARCH PVT LTD (MALDIVES)- Best Hospitality Project of 2025 (Maldives) (FEYDHOO FINIOLHU ISLAND RESORT)

6.Encasa Archstudio (Calicut)- Best Religious Project of 2025 (Kerala, India) (Munajath)

7.Romani Masonry Pvt Ltd. (Mohali)- Best Artist for 3D Elevation (Punjab, India)

8.Ar. Shera Bano Merchant (Founder and CEO) Square 9 Designs (Nagpur)- Best Architect for Luxury ProjectS - 2025 (Maharashtra, India) (A Luxurious and Nourishing Haven)

9.Tara Prasad Dhal (Principal Architect) The Design Group (Bhubaneswar)- Best Architect for Public Building -2025 (India's 1st Net Plus Building:Office Building of Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission at Raipur. INDIA)

10.Ar. Suraj Jangid (Principal Architect) Suraj Jangid Designers (Nashik)- Emerging Architect of 2025 (Maharashtra, India) (Murlidar Abhiman Saraf Jewellers)

11.K.A Ruwan Weerasekara (Managing Director) Limac Engineering Pvt Ltd (Western Province)- Developer of 2025 - Residential (Sri Lanka) (Riverside Retreat)

12.MyScaai Bharat Constructions Pvt Ltd (Bengaluru)- Best Construction Company for Residential Projects - 2025 (Karnataka, India)

13.Ratnashri Landscapers (Bangalore)- Best Landscaping Project of 2025 (Karnataka, India)

14.MR. SIBARAJ SINGH TAKHELAMBAM (FOUNDER) SMART CONSTRUCTION AND INTERIORS (GUWAHATI)- Best Interior Designer of 2025 ( India) (GINZA TOKYO)

15.Canvas & Clay Management LLC (Dubai, UAE)- Best Upcoming Architectural Project of 2025 (Indonesia) (The Banyan Tree Resorts )

16.Gaurav Chaurasia (Principal Architect) STREET HOUSE (KOTA)- Most Creative Architect of 2025 (Rajasthan, India) (Butterfly Park)

17.Manish Bhateja (Interior Stylist & Space Consultant) ADMAN Dziners (Saharanpur)- Best Architect for Mixed-Use Projects - 2025 (Uttar Pradesh, India)

18.AR. MANGESH ABHIMANYU SHIROLE (FOUNDER & CEO) MASS Architects (Navi Mumbai)- Youngest Most Talented Architect of 2025 (Maharashtra, India) (Tranquil Beach Resort)

19.SAHA ARCHITECTS AND PARTNERS (COLOMBO)- Best Interior Designer for Luxury Project 2025 (Sri Lanka) (Luxury Apartment interior at Prime Grand Residencies , Colombo 7 , Sri Lanka)

20.Sabyasachi Ghosh (Design Head) Golden Arch Realty (West Bengal)- Best Interior Designer for Luxury Projects - 2025 (West Bengal, India) (Flamboyant)

21.AISP PROJECT MANAGEMENT PVT LTD (INDORE)- Best Real Estate Project Management Consultancy Of 2025 (Madhya Pradesh, India) (Novotel)

22.RASSAZ (MUMBAI)- Best Luxury Residential Project of 2025 (Maharashtra) (Rassaz Greens)

23.AR. RAAKESH NATARAJAN (PRINCIPAL ARCHITECT) COOKSCAPE, CHENNAI-Most Promising Interior Designer of 2025 (Tamil Nadu)

24.Tara Prasad Dhal (Principal Architect) The Design Group, Bhubaneswar-Krushi Sikhya Sadan, OUAT, Bhubaneswar: Specialized Design of State of Art Largest Teaching Auditorium of India

25.Rifof Construction Pvt Ltd (Gurgaon)- Best Construction Company for Commercial Projects - 2025 (Haryana, India)

As we conclude this remarkable edition of GABA 2025, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed speakers, partners, and participants who made this event a resounding success. Here's to shaping the future of architecture--one visionary project at a time!

Nominate your Best Project Now: https://www.globalarchitectbuilderawards.com/public/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)