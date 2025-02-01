In a thrilling IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025, India prevailed by 15 runs and gained an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series against visitors England. The fifth and final T20I, which technically be a dead rubber will be played in Mumbai, will see India try out their bench, and England play for pride and ensure the scoreline seems much closer than what it suggests. IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025: India Seal Series After Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi’s Three-Wicket Hauls Snatch 15-Run Win From England.

England almost pulled out a rabbit of the hat in Pune but were taken aback by Harshit Rana, who came out of the syllabus and turned the tides in India's favour by picking up three wickets. Apart from the first two T20Is, India's batting has looked scratchy, which team management will look to fine-tune in the final encounter, with the bowling going all guns blazing thus far.

On the other hand, England have found themselves on the wrong side of the result despite exhibiting good solid cricket. Saqib Mahmood rattled India's top-order, which will be a positive side for the visitors, apart from Harry Brook coming into form. Ben Duckett and Adil Rashid have been the Three Lions' most consistent performers this series, and look to end the T20I leg on a high for their side.

IND vs ENG Head-To-Head Record in T20Is

India have maintained their highly impeccable win: loss ratio against England in head-to-head T20 Internationals. Out of 28 T20Is, the India national cricket team has won 16 matches, while the England national cricket team has been on the winning side in 12 encounters.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Key Players

Ben Duckett Shivam Dube Hardik Pandya Saqib Mahmood Jamie Overton Hardik Pandya

IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Key Battles

A thorn for India this series has been Ben Duckett, who has just blown away bowlers in the Powerplay, which has favoured England. However, with Arshdeep Singh back in the XI, expect the pacer to find his rhythm back in the final T20I and stop Duckett's carnage. Shivam Dube played a match-winning knock in Pune and mostly attacked the spinners. England's Adil Rashid has been India's nemesis so far, and look to one-up Dube, who on his home ground in Mumbai could play another impactful innings. Harshit Rana Makes His T20I Debut After Being Introduced as Concussion Substitute for Shivam Dube During IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 5th T20I 2025 will be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 2. The IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 will begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series are Star Sports Network in India. Fans can find viewing options for the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. DD Sports will also provide IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans also have an online viewing option on Disney+ Hotstar, which will provide IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 live streaming on its app and website, which will need a subscription.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Likely XI

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy

England National Cricket Team Likely XI: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

