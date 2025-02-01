PNN

New Delhi [India], February 1: The Global Architect Builder Awards (GABA) 2025 successfully brought together the brightest minds in Architecture, Construction, and Design for a spectacular celebration of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. This prestigious event was held in Dubai on January 19, 2025, where visionary leaders, groundbreaking projects, and transformative contributions shaping the industry's future were recognized.

GABA 2025 was a global platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and recognition from renowned architects to emerging talents, top developers, and industry pioneers. The event featured insightful keynote sessions, engaging panel discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities, creating an environment where ideas turned into future possibilities.

A defining highlight of the evening was the grand award ceremony, where the most impactful projects and outstanding professionals were honored for their contributions to architecture, urban development, and sustainable design. Each award symbolized dedication, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

The list of GABA Dubai Winners is as follows:

1. Hiten Patel, Founder & Principle Designer- Mindscape Design, Surat - Best Architect For Luxury Project- 2025 (Gujarat, India) (Advaita - A Royal Residence)

2. Avant Garde Estates (Bengaluru) - Best Luxury Commercial Project Of 2025 (Karnataka, India) (Confluence)

3. Vivek Singh Rao (Principal Architect) Rao And Associate Architects (Gurgaon) - Best Architect For Residential Apartments - 2025 (Haryana, India) (Pyramid, Urban 67a)

4. Dishna Thilanka (Chartered Architect) Dishna Thilanka Architects (Maharagama, Colombo) - Emerging Architect Of 2025 (Sri Lanka) (Path Art Studio And Residence)

5. Ar. Kapil Sedani (Director) Transitions Designs Pvt Ltd (Pune)- Best Interior Designer For Commercial Project -2025 (Maharashtra, India) (Atlas Copco)

6. Ar. Arun Kumar (Principal Architect) The Creators (Ranchi)- Lifetime Achievement Award In Architecture (Jharkhand, India) (Sarala Birla University)

7. Nida Design Studio (Gurgaon) - Best Luxury Residential Project Of 2025 (Haryana, India) (The Taabir)

8. Nathira Haja Mohideen (Director) Creative Design (Kuala Lumpur) - Best Architect For Independent Bungalow - 2025 (Malaysia) (Raji Villa)

9. Ar. Shailesh N. Parikh (Principal Architect) Creative Design & Management (Vadodara) - Best Architect For Private Housing Project -2025 (Gujarat, India) (Nyalkaran Mansion)

10. Prachi Kishor Fulfagar (Ceo) Arash Vastu Consultants (Nashik) - Best Vastu-Consultant Of 2025 (Maharashtra, India)

11. Kgv Infra Pvt.Ltd. (Kota) - Best Luxury Project Of 2025 (Rajasthan, India) (Gold Bellagio)

12. Space Arch (Bhubaneswar) - Best Technology-Oriented Architectural Project For 2025 (Odisha, India) (Technology Centre For Tpcodl)

13. Architonic Architect (Colombo) - Best Service Hotel Of 2025 (Sri Lanka)

14. Amg Buildcraft Llp (Bangalore) - Best Aesthetic Project Of 2025 (Karnataka, India) (Queens Boulevard)

15. Geetanshi Interiors (Haldwani) (Gurmeet Singh & Rashid Ansari) - Best Artist For 3d Elevation (Uttarakhand, India)

16. Ar. Aniruddh Deshpande (Architect) Shubhlaxmee Architects And Interior Designers (Kohlapur) - Best Architect For Independent Villa - 2025 (Maharashtra, India)

17. Shiva Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd (New Delhi) - Best Architectural Firm Of 2025 ( New Delhi, India) (National Institute Of Fashion Technology)

18. Mahankali Santosh Kumar (Founder & Principal Architect) Mahaa Infraa Solutions (Hyderabad) - Best Architect For Residential Project-2025 (Telangana, India) (Residential Turnkey Interior Designing Project)

19. Huidrom Design Studio (Manipur) - Best Healthcare Project Of 2025 (India) (Babina Hospital)

20. Arch Design Studio, Noida (Ar. Lokesh Tanwar & Id. Aanya Chauhan) - Best Interior Designer For Luxury Project - 2025 (Uttar Pradesh, India) (Luxury Farmstead Living)

21. Dwara Infras (Coimbatore) Elangovan & S. Senthil Kumar (Founder & Partner) - Most Creative Architect Of 2025 (Tamil Nadu, India)

22. Nida Design Studio (Gurgaon) - Best Recreational Project Of 2025 (Haryana, India) (K Local Lounge)

23. Ar. Aniruddh Deshpande (Architect) Shubhlaxmee Architects And Interior Designers, Kohlapur - Best Architect For Institutional Projects - 2025 (Maharashtra, India)

As we conclude this remarkable edition of GABA 2025, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed speakers, partners, and participants who made this event a resounding success. Here's to shaping the future of architecture--one visionary project at a time!

Nominate your Best Project Now: globalarchitectbuilderawards.com/public

Syed Mohammed Sarmad (Principal Architect) Engaging Spaces (Bengaluru)- Emerging Architect of 2025 (Karnataka, India) (The Presidential Towers

