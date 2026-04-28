Business News | Global Fintech Sector Set to Triple to USD 2 Trillion by 2030 Amid AI Push: McKinsey

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The global fintech sector is entering a new phase of measured growth driven by artificial intelligence, digital assets, and evolving business models, according to a latest report by McKinsey & Company.

Titled "The next age of fintech: AI, digital assets, and new paths to success", the report noted that after a period of volatility, the industry is shifting away from speculative exuberance towards more sustainable and disciplined expansion.

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Global fintech revenues stood at around USD 650 billion in 2025, accounting for roughly 4 per cent of the broader financial services market. The report projects that the sector could grow to nearly USD 2 trillion by 2030 if current growth trends continue.

Highlighting the transformation underway, the report stated, "the global fintech industry has entered a new era defined not by speculative exuberance but by a balanced focus on scale, profitability, and innovation."

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The study also pointed to a surge in investment activity, with annual capital deployment into fintech increasing by over 40 per cent since 2023. Notably, more than half of fintech acquisitions are now being driven by fintech firms themselves rather than traditional incumbents.

Digital assets, particularly stablecoins, are emerging as a significant force, with transaction values reaching USD 35 trillion in 2025. However, the report cautions that only a small fraction of this activity currently relates to what it terms "true payment" use cases.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play a central role in the sector's next phase, enabling firms to enhance risk management, improve customer experience, and drive operational efficiency.

The report further observed that new horizontal players, technology firms providing infrastructure and software to financial institutions, are gaining traction, contributing about 13 per cent of total fintech revenues.

As competition intensifies and regulatory scrutiny increases, McKinsey emphasises that future winners will be those able to combine innovation with strong fundamentals, noting that new recipes for success will require fintechs to rethink scale, partnerships, and value creation strategies. (ANI)

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