Global Health & Wellness Festival 2026 Set to Return With 'Local to Global' Vision, 5 World-Record Attempts and International Medical Participation

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 12: India's largest congregation in the healthcare space -- the 5th Global Health & Wellness Festival (GHWF 2026) -- is scheduled to be held on February 28 and March 1, 2026 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Calls ‘Terrorism Ultimate and Serious Threat to Humanity', Says India and Germany United in Resolute Fight Against Global Menace.

Built around the theme "Local to Global," the upcoming edition aims to bring together doctors, hospitals, insurers, corporates, policymakers, and citizens on a single collaborative platform to discuss accessibility, affordability, preparedness, and preventive health.

Recognised as India's Biggest Health Festival, GHWF has grown rapidly over the years, attracting thousands of healthcare professionals, industry leaders, insurance experts, celebrities, and more than 100 VIP dignitaries.

Also Read | Sunil Grover's Spot-On Aamir Khan Mimicry Leaves Even the Superstar Confused in Hilarious 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' Promo Video; Actor Says 'Itna Bhi Natural Mat Kar Bhai' (Watch).

International Participation Signals India's Expanding Healthcare Influence

GHWF 2026 will see active participation from hospitals and doctors from China, Malaysia, Dubai, and Singapore, marking a significant milestone in India's healthcare diplomacy and medical tourism outreach.

The festival is expected to further strengthen the bridge between the medical community and the health-insurance ecosystem, encouraging structured dialogue around emergency readiness, coverage awareness, and long-term wellness.

From 10,000 Visitors to a Target of 15,000+ in 2026

The previous edition of GHWF recorded close to 10,000 participants. With momentum building, organizers are now targeting 15,000+ attendees, making it one of the largest healthcare gatherings planned in the country next year.

Five World-Record Attempts in Two Days

Speaking about the vision, Himmat Singh, Founder & CEO of Just Health & Wellness (JHW) and GHWF, said:

"Last year, GHWF created history with two world records. In 2026, we are attempting five world records in just two days, setting a new benchmark in community-driven health initiatives."

The proposed record attempts include:

1. Highest number of health-insurance advisors under one roofTarget: 3,000+ advisors, along with a training workshop on soft skills, technology, and AI in insurance -- featuring CEOs from leading health-insurance companies.

2. Highest number of corporates supporting health initiatives under one roofIncludes stress-management sessions and Basic Life Support (BLS) training for workplace emergency readiness.

3. Largest women-led awareness drive on breast and cervical cancerFocused on early detection, education, and preventive care.

4. Highest senior-citizen participation at a single venueReinforcing the festival's emphasis on healthy ageing.

5. Largest organ-donation awareness driveSupported by the Government of Rajasthan, the campaign aims to collect 10,000 organ-donation pledges.

Mission Code Red Ready: Building a Nation of First Responders

A key highlight of GHWF 2026 will be Mission Code Red Ready -- a national initiative by JHW that focuses on:

-CPR & BLS awareness- Emergency-response training- First-responder readiness for corporates, institutions, and communities

"Our mission is simple -- save lives. Mission Code Red Ready is not just a campaign; it is a responsibility," added Singh.

Healthcare Meets Culture and Tourism

Alongside technical sessions and panel discussions, GHWF 2026 will also promote India's growing appeal as a global medical-tourism hub.

The festival will host performances by leading Bollywood celebrities and singers, and present the Rajasthani Heroes Awards in association with Gangaur TV -- honouring unsung heroes working at the grassroots level.

GHWF is led by a strong founding team comprising Bhupendra Singh, R.K. Vyas, and Ajay Sharma, whose collective vision has helped shape the event into a nationwide movement.

Invitation to Partners, Brands, and Experts

GHWF 2026 is inviting:- Corporate and institutional partners to support world-record initiatives- Healthcare and insurance brands for strategic collaboration- Eminent doctors, policymakers, and global experts to participate in knowledge sessions and talk shows

More Than an Event -- A National Health Movement

With international participation, world-record attempts, and a strong focus on emergency preparedness, GHWF 2026 aims to position India as a key voice in global healthcare conversations.

The festival's core message remains clear:

Connecting local commitment with global impact -- and turning awareness into action.

For more information, visit: http://www.justhealthnwellness.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)