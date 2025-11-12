Industry leaders to explore how AI and automation are redefining global logistics ecosystems

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: GoComet, an AI-first supply chain automation partner, is set to host the 9th edition of its innovation summit, Odyssey Mumbai 2025, on November 13, 2025, at Ruby Hall, Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai.

Bringing together VPs and senior supply chain leaders from leading enterprises, this year's edition is centered around "The Future of Supply Chains: From Automation to Autonomous." The event will spotlight how artificial intelligence, automation, and data-driven intelligence are shaping the next era of resilient and responsive logistics networks.

Odyssey Mumbai 2025 will also mark the launch of two groundbreaking innovations in GoComet's ecosystem -- Agentic AI and Incidents Lens, designed to transform how global enterprises manage logistics intelligence and operational decision-making.

- Agentic AI enables logistics teams to automate end-to-end processes by understanding user intent, extracting insights from documents, identifying risks, and triggering workflows autonomously -- minimizing manual intervention and maximizing efficiency.

- Incidents Lens provides real-time risk monitoring by integrating live port, weather, and geopolitical data with enterprise shipment data, empowering companies to predict disruptions and act proactively.

The event will feature thought-provoking sessions from industry front runners, including:

- Vice President - International Logistics, Mahindra, in a fireside chat on how automation is powering Mahindra's supply chain evolution.

- Head of Global Logistics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, delivering a keynote address on building a digital ecosystem at DRL.

- A panel discussion with leaders from Waaree Energies, Raychem-RPG, and Yokohama, exploring how Agentic AI is shaping the future of smart logistics.

"At GoComet, we have always believed that technology should serve people -- not the other way around. Every solution we build is grounded in real industry needs and designed to empower the people driving global supply chains," said Chitransh Sahai, Co-founder & CEO, GoComet. "With Agentic AI and Incidents Lens, we're taking another step toward creating truly intelligent and human-centric logistics ecosystems."

Now in its 9th edition, Odyssey has become one of India's most anticipated gatherings of supply chain innovators -- a forum where leaders exchange ideas, share real-world transformation stories, and collectively shape the future of global logistics.

GoComet is an AI-first supply chain automation partner. The software empowers businesses with real-time visibility, risk mitigation, and unified control across their supply chains - enabling faster decisions, lower costs, and greater efficiency. Trusted by 500+ global brands including Unilever, Al Khayyat, ETG World, Qatar Airways, Himalaya Wellness, and many more across 70+ countries, GoComet unifies data, automates workflows, and integrates seamlessly with leading ERP systems. Headquartered in Singapore, GoComet is on a mission to simplify global logistics - making it more transparent, resilient, and intelligent.

