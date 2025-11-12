Patna, November 12: The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is underway across 12 states and Union Territories (UTs). Notably, the second phase of the SIR exercise began on Tuesday, November 4 and will cover nearly 51 crore voters across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. It is worth noting that Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry are among the states and UTs that are scheduled to hold assembly elections in 2026.

Among all states and UTs mentioned above, Uttar Pradesh will see assembly elections in 2027. If you're a resident of Uttar Pradesh, then you need to trace your name or that of your parents or relatives to the Uttar Pradesh electoral roll from the last special intensive revision, which was held more than two decades ago. The commencement of the Special Intensive Revision exercise makes it important for voters in Uttar Pradesh to check whether their names or the names of their parents and relatives appear in the 2003 electoral roll. Scroll below to know the step-by-step guide on how to check your name in the 2003 electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh. SIR List of Documents: Can Aadhaar Card, Passport Be Used as Identity Proof During SIR Exercise? Election Commission Announces Which Documents Are Acceptable.

Uttar Pradesh SIR 2003 on the CEO Uttar Pradesh Website

A screengrab of Uttar Pradesh CEO website. (Photo Credits: ceouttarpradesh.nic.in)

How To Check Name on Uttar Pradesh 2003 Electoral Roll

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh CEO ceouttarpradesh.nic.in

Now, remove the pop-up and hover over "Voter Services"

Click on "Electoral Roll PDF 2003" from the drop-down menu

A new page will open

Select the District and the Assembly Constituency (AC) and click on "Show"

Now a table will appear which will show the "AC Number", "Part Number", "Polling Station Name" and "Link" to download

Below the table, a list of page numbers will appear. If you do not find your part number on the first page, keep clicking on the pages until you find yours

Once you have found your part number and polling station name, click on the "Download" link under the "Link" column of your part number and polling station name

You will be asked to enter the captcha

After you enter the captcha, a PDF file will be downloaded

Now, open the PDF and scroll down to the second page

From this page onwards, keep checking for your name or your parents' names or the names of your relatives

The enumeration process, which began on November 4, will continue till December 4. Post this, the draft electoral rolls will be released on December 9. Citizens across the nine states and three UTs will have the opportunity to file claims and objections between December 9 and January 8, 2026. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 7, 2026. That said, it's important to know who has to fill the SIR enumeration form. West Bengal Voter List: How To Check Name in Electoral Roll of 2002 SIR at ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in As Fresh Special Intensive Revision Exercise Begins.

If you or your parents or relatives are registered voters in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, or West Bengal, then you have to fill up the SIR enumeration form. The enumeration form has to be filled out by December 4 to ensure that your name or those of your parents or relatives stay on the electoral roll.

