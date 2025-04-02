New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Digital procurement platform, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), has achieved a significant milestone by facilitating the hiring of over 1 million manpower resources by government organisations in the current fiscal year (2024-25), the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Wednesday.

Manpower outsourcing of GeM provides government buyers with a seamless solution to hire outsourced resources.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah’s IPL 2025 Over? Star Mumbai Indians Pacer’s Comeback Delayed Until Mid-April: Report.

Over 33,000 service providers on the platform enable buyers to engage manpower based on diverse criteria, including minimum wages and fixed remuneration.

Various skilled and unskilled roles such as Security Personnel, Horticulture Staff, Multi-Tasking Staff, Data Entry Operators, and Facility Management Professionals can be hired through the portal.

Also Read | Yamuna Chhath 2025 Date and Time in India: Know Shashthi Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to Yamuna Jayanti.

Speaking on this achievement, CEO of GeM, Ajay Bhadoo, stated, "GeM has harnessed digital capabilities and has emerged as a one-stop-shop for procurement of all possible services required by government buyers at various levels of administration. Our manpower outsourcing service not only simplifies the hiring process for government organizations but also ensures strict labour compliance through our comprehensive Service Level Agreement."

"This milestone underscores GeM's commitment to transforming public procurement through transparency, compliance, and efficiency," the ministry said.

GeM's manpower outsourcing service offers flexibility to select resources based on skills, profiles, educational qualifications, and experience

GeM's adherence with labour laws and regulations ensures that all transactions meet statutory requirements, providing government buyers with peace of mind while engaging outsourced resources.

The milestone of 1 million manpower resources hired through GeM in FY 2024-25 demonstrates the growing trust and adoption of the platform across government sectors, the ministry added.

Established in 2016, GeM provides government buyers with an end-to-end digital platform to carry out public procurement at cost-effective rates.

In FY 2019-20, the platform expanded to include services as a separate segment, initially offering basic services like manpower hiring, cab hiring, security services, and cleaning and sanitation services.

Over the last five years, GeM has expanded its portfolio to more than 330 services, including complex offerings like drone services, AR/VR services, cloud services, and cybersecurity services, as per the ministry's release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)