Yamuna Chhath 2025, also known as Yamuna Jayanti, is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Shashthi during the Chaitra month, marking the birth of Goddess Yamuna, the revered consort of Lord Shri Krishna. This sacred festival holds deep spiritual significance, especially in Mathura, Vrindavan, and the Braj region, where the Yamuna River is worshipped with devotion. Devotees observe special rituals (puja vidhi), including taking a holy dip in the Yamuna River, offering prayers, and performing aarti to seek divine blessings. Observing the holy fast on this day is believed to bring prosperity and spiritual purification. The auspicious timings (shubh muhurat) for performing the puja are determined based on the Tithi, ensuring the maximum benefits of the rituals. Yamuna Chhath Greetings, Wishes and HD Images: SMS, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Yamuna Jayanti.

Yamuna Chhath 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Yamuna Chhath in 2025 will be observed on Thursday, April 3, marking an important occasion for devotees, especially in the city of Mathura. The Shashthi Tithi begins at 11:49 PM on April 2, 2025, and ends at 9:41 PM on April 3, 2025, offering a short but significant time window for devotees to partake in the rituals. The day is marked by prayers, rituals, and offerings, particularly near the banks of the Yamuna River. Devotees believe that on this day, Goddess Yamuna descended from the heavens to bless the Earth, making it a day of connection and worship.

Yamuna Chhath Importance and Significance

Yamuna Chhath is not only a day to celebrate the goddess’s birth but also a time to express gratitude for the blessings of the Yamuna River, which holds a sacred place in Hindu mythology. The river is often associated with the spiritual love and devotion between Lord Krishna and his devotees. During the festival, people gather on the banks of the Yamuna to offer prayers and perform various rituals, seeking the goddess’s blessings for health, prosperity, and well-being. Yamuna Chhath Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Yamuna Jayanti With WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, SMS and Greetings on Hindu Festival Day.

While Yamuna Chhath is primarily celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan, its significance is felt across India, especially among those with deep spiritual connections to Lord Krishna and the river Yamuna. This beautiful festival during Chaitra Navratri brings together communities, allowing them to bond over their shared devotion and faith.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).