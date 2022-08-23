New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Ministry of Finance said on Monday the government has notified overseas investment rules and regulations in a bid to further improve the country's standing in the ease of doing business.

In line with the amendment in the Foreign Exchange Management Act 2015, Outward Investments Rules have been framed by the Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank.

Also Read | Anthony Fauci Leaving US Government To Pursue 'Next Chapter' of His Career.

Presently, the overseas investment by a person resident in India is governed by the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Any Foreign Security) Regulations, 2004 and the Foreign Exchange Management (Acquisition and Transfer of Immovable Property Outside India) Regulations, 2015.

The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank undertook a comprehensive exercise to simplify these regulations. Draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules and draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations were also put in the public domain for consultations. Extant regulations pertaining to Overseas Investments and Acquisition and Transfer of Immovable Property Outside India have been subsumed within these rules and regulations, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Sampdoria vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In view of the evolving needs of businesses in India, in an increasingly integrated global market, there is a need for Indian corporates to be part of the global value chain. The revised regulatory framework for overseas investment provides for simplification of the existing framework for overseas investment and has been aligned with the current business and economic dynamics.

Clarity on Overseas Direct Investment and Overseas Portfolio Investment has been brought in and various overseas investment-related transactions that were earlier under the approval route are now under the automatic route, significantly enhancing "Ease of Doing Business". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)