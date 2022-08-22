After a winning start to the Serie A 2022-23 this season, the Bianconeri will aim to continue the good work that they have been doing when they face Sampdoria on Tuesday, August 23. The match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium and is slated to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Juventus have made some impactful signings this summer with Filip Kostic and Angel di Maria among them and both would aim to make an impact for them in this game. Meanwhile, you can check below for the live streaming and telecast details of this match. Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri Agree Personal Terms With PSG’s Leandro Paredes.

Sampdoria, unlike Juventus, had a rough start to the new season as they suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Atalanta. They will aim to score their first win of the season but it would not be easy against a side like Juventus.

When is Sampdoria vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Sampdoria vs Juventus match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa. The game will be held on August 23, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sampdoria vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Sampdoria vs Juventus match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sampdoria vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Sampdoria vs Juventus will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Sampdoria vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

