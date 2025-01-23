New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been hailed as a transformative initiative with the potential to drive India's next wave of entrepreneurial innovation.

According to a report by Kalaari Capital, ONDC is poised to revolutionize the digital commerce landscape by fostering an inclusive and decentralized ecosystem that benefits businesses of all sizes.

It said "we see ONDC as a catalyst for India's next wave of entrepreneurial innovation. We're particularly excited about entrepreneurs who think deeply about these white spaces and build solutions".

ONDC is a public technology initiative launched by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Government of India.

It operates as a private non-profit Section 8 company and aims to create an open, interoperable network where buyers and sellers can transact directly without being tied to specific platforms like Amazon or Flipkart. This open-source network ensures greater accessibility for businesses and customers alike.

The report sees ONDC as a major opportunity for innovation. The firm is particularly excited about the potential of entrepreneurs leveraging ONDC's architecture to build scalable solutions.

It noted that India's digital transformation has been marked by innovative initiatives like Aadhaar and UPI. ONDC is expected to continue this legacy by addressing the disparities in India's e-commerce sector.

The report said while digital commerce has thrived in urban areas, rural and unorganized sectors have largely been left out. ONDC aims to change this by bringing the advantages of organized commerce to small businesses and local retailers, while preserving the personal touch of traditional commerce.

The platform's design includes innovative features like AI-driven cataloging, multilingual interfaces, and integrated value chains. These tools empower small businesses, such as local kirana stores, to efficiently manage inventory, list products in regional languages, and connect with national supply chains.

By addressing the limitations of traditional e-commerce platforms, the report outlined that ONDC promises to democratize digital commerce in India, fostering grassroots innovation and creating a more inclusive economy. (ANI)

