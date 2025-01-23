The second Women's single semifinal clash at the Australian Open 2025 will witness Madison Keys clash against Iga Swiatek today. The Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek is an interesting one because the former is seeded 19, while the latter is second-seeded, and is expected to reach her second successive AO 2025 Final. So far, Swiatek is yet to lose a single set this edition and has only faced defeat in 14 matches at Melbourne. Australian Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Overwhelms Emma Navarro and Will Face Madison Keys in Semifinals.

Keys pulled off a major win over Elina Svitolina and has beaten players like Elena Rybakina, and Danielle Collins in her lead-up to her first AO semifinal. On the other hand, Iga Swiatek has been in an untouchable form this tournament, having not lost a single set. Swiatek got the better of eighth seed Emma Navarro in the quarterfinal while dismissing the likes of Emma Raducanu and Eva Lys in earlier rounds. Overall, Swiatek is leading in head-to-head against Keys winning 4 matches and losing just one, which came in 2022.

When is Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek Women’s Singles Semi-Final Match at Australian Open 2025?

Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek Women's Singles semifinals Match at Australian Open 2025 will be played on Rod Laver Arena on January 23, 2025, and is scheduled approximately at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek match viewing options below. Novak Djokovic Supports Danielle Collins' 'Criticised' Celebration at Australian Open 2025, Says 'Big Fan of What She Did' (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek Women’s Singles Semi-Final Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2025, and the Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek Women's Singles semifinals Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3, 4, and 5. Check out the NMadison Keys vs Iga Swiatek live-streaming options below.

How to Watch Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek Women’s Singles Semi-Final Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans can also enjoy Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek Women's Singles semifinals Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming will be available on the Sony LIV App. It will be a great match considering the quality on the court.

