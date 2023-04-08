Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said the Centre and the state government are working together to bring a "good transparent digital tech-enabled system of good governance so that Karnataka also gets benefitted".

Addressing the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) at Bengaluru on Friday evening, the Union minister said, "We commit ourselves to provide a double-engine government in Karnataka that will work hand-in-hand with Central government, converting all those MoUs in global investor meets into action on the ground and bringing a good transparent digital tech-enabled system of good governance so that Karnataka also gets benefitted."

The minister said, "A good and strong single-party government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help transform and speed up the developmental process in Karnataka. Let us work together to make making India a global power."

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Modi, he said while strengthening India's economy, he has also put forward a holistic and inclusive vision.

He added in the last nine years, the government had seen record foreign direct investment (FDI), low inflation and export growth.

"The investors are coming to India for R&D (research and development), and manufacturing, and to enjoy the benefits of India's talent pool. Certainly, India is the most sought-after country in PM Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.

In a tweet on Friday, the minister said, "Today, India is the most sought-after country under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership. At the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry, reiterated how the double-engine Govt will ensure growth & development in the state." (ANI)

