Kolkata, April 08: The first possible case of a potentially deadly fungal infection caused by plants was diagnosed in a man from Kolkata. The man, who wasn’t named had been working with decaying material, mushrooms, and various plant fungi for a long time. The infected person is a 61-year-old man, and he went to a hospital in Kolkata after suffering from a hoarse voice, cough, fatigue, and difficulties swallowing for three months.

Doctors involved in the case said chondrostereum purpureum - the fungus - is known for causing a condition called silver leaf disease in plants. The fungus infects the plants through wounds leading to silvering of the leaves and later causing death of the branch. Zika Virus in Maharashtra: Elderly Man Gets Infected, Recovers Later in Pune.

The doctors who are following this case study wrote in a report that was published in the journal Medical Mycology Case Reports that He had no history of diabetes, HIV infection, renal or any chronic disease, immunosuppressive drug intake, or trauma.

According to the reports, the CT scan of his neck showed a paratracheal abscess. This can block the airways and can cause more infections in one’s body. Uttar Pradesh Reports First Case of Suspected Black-White Fungus at Private Hospital in Ghaziabad.

When doctors sent that sample for testing to WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference & Research on Fungi of Medical Importance, he was diagnosed with what is called Chondrostereum purpureum.This usually attacks species of the rose family and the disease is progressive and often fatal.

It is said that the man was working with decaying material, mushrooms, and various plant fungi for a long time as a part of his research activities. It is believed that he was possibly exposed to contaminated soil or plant material.

The patient has recovered from the infection. He was treated with surgical drainage of the abscess and oral antifungal therapy with regular follow-up. The doctors mentioned global warming, alteration in ecosystem, unplanned urbanisation and other civilisation activities as possible factors in opening a Pandora's Box for newer fungal infections.

