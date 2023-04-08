Mumbai Indians remain the only team in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to have played just one game thus far while the rest of the teams have had a fair bit of outings. It is the weekend and it is double-header time in the IPL 2023. Meanwhile, as we head into another action-packed day of IPL 2023, here’s a glance at upcoming matches on April 08 and a recap of the previous game. Moreover, a glance at the IPL 2023 points table. Krunal Pandya's Awkward Gesture Towards Umpire During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral! (See Pics).

Today’s IPL 2023 Matches Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 8

On April 08, Saturday, we will witness two matches. In the first game of the day Rajasthan Royals will host Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The RR vs DC match will begin at 03:30 pm. In the second game of the day, Mumbai Indians will be up against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The MI vs CSK IPL 2023 match begins at 03:30 pm.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Highlights

In a one-sided encounter at the Ekana Sports City Stadium, hosts Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious by five wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad. Batting first, SRH managed 121/8 in 20 overs. LSG's chase got off to a shaky start but then the small target was achieved in 16 overs.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following the five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants are now placed on top of the IPL 2023 points table. SRH have now dropped to the bottom spot with two defeats in as many games.

