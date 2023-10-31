NewsVoir

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], October 31: When it comes to trends, comfort, innovation, and quality, Groversons Paris Beauty stands out as the go-to destination in the world of intimate apparel. The brand unveiled its latest store in Jalandhar, offering its cherished customers a significant milestone in the Groversons Group's journey.

With a vision to provide women with fashionable, comfortable lingerie, Groversons Group not only upholds its commitment to introducing trendy, well-fitted undergarments but also evolves and diversifies to meet ever-changing needs and preferences.

The brand's unwavering dedication to offering a diverse range of styles, fabrics, colors, and patterns highlights its deep understanding of modern women's varied tastes. This strategy positions Groversons Group as a leader in the market, effectively meeting diverse fashion preferences and consistently setting high standards in the Indian intimate apparel industry, fostering a culture of elegance and quality.

During the opening event, Siddharth Grover, Director of Groversons Paris Beauty, expressed, "Our journey began with a passion for redefining fit, comfort, and style in intimate wear. Today, as we open our doors in Jalandhar, we carry forward our legacy of excellence, focusing on our customers' desires and changing trends. Groversons Paris Beauty's commitment to innovation and quality remains as strong as ever."

Groversons Paris Beauty's remarkable success can be attributed to its well-established in-house design and production facilities. These facilities boast a highly skilled and dedicated staff and state-of-the-art machinery imported from around the world. With a production capacity of 2.5 million pieces per month and continually expanding, Groversons Paris Beauty is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for its exquisite products.

The brand invites everyone seeking trendsetting and comfortable apparel at Model Town, Jalandhar to visit their new store, explore the latest intimate apparel collection, and be part of this exciting journey where style, fit, comfort, and innovation converge to create an unparalleled shopping experience.

As a part of the Groversons Group, Groversons Paris Beauty has been a pioneer in the intimate apparel industry since 1953. With a legacy spanning over seven decades, the brand is renowned for its commitment to providing women with comfortable, fashionable, and high-quality lingerie. Offering an extensive range of styles, fabrics, colors, and patterns, the brand continues to set the highest standards in the Indian intimate apparel sector.

