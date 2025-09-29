VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: The INOXGFL Group presents ET Edge Global Sustainability Alliance 7th Annual Meeting, co-presented by Yes Bank and co-powered by Yara Fertilizers and Bennett University, successfully concluded today in New Delhi, convening India's leading policymakers, corporate leaders, innovators, civil society representatives and esteemed industry partners like Sunsure and Delhi Indra Gandhi International Airport | GMR. The event provided a strategic platform to accelerate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and showcased the power of cross-sector collaboration in shaping a sustainable future.

The 2025 edition featured eminent dignitaries including Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog; Minister for Industries, Food & Supplies, Environment, Forest & Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi; Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation; Tanmay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group; and Dr. Angela Lusigi, UNDP India Resident Representative. Their participation highlighted India's integrated approach to sustainability, spanning industry, environment, data-driven governance, and international cooperation, while reinforcing the importance of aligning policy action with private sector innovation and community engagement.

Reflecting on the economic and policy dimensions of sustainability, Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, said, "Policy is not only about setting direction but also about creating the conditions for private sector participation and enabling society to make transformative strides. Robust, forward-looking policies are the cornerstone of progress, ensuring that our combined efforts translate into meaningful impact for citizens today and for generations to come."

Highlighting the corporate sector's responsibility, Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group, noted, "Sustainability is not just a vision but a strategy. From startups to large enterprises, the spirit of innovation is strong and dynamic. I am filled with hope in India's sustainability story, which is one of ambition, scale, and resilience. India is moving ahead with determination while also extending a helping hand to the world."

Sharing insights on India's Deep Ocean Mission and its role in advancing sustainable use of marine resources, Dr. M.V. Ramana Murthy, Mission Director, Deep Ocean Mission, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said, "Sustainability for us means harnessing the vast potential of India's oceans while preserving ecosystems as we tap into resources, energy, freshwater, and biodiversity. Under the Deep Ocean Mission, we are committed to advancing indigenous technology, such as the Matsya-6000 manned submersible, to explore depths of 6,000 meters safely and responsibly. We are building systems for underwater robotics, deep-sea surveys, and ocean climate advisory services so that climate change impacts on coasts are better understood and mitigated."

On the role of data in policy design, Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, said, "The achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), spanning 17 thematic areas, relies heavily on the availability of granular, timely data. India has developed over 300 frameworks, and individual states maintain their own indicative data structures to track progress. Accurate measurement is essential because, as the adage goes, "if you don't measure it, you cannot manage it." The availability of detailed SDG indicators allows the country to monitor outcomes effectively and set clear targets for initiatives like Viksit Bharat 2047, enabling informed decision-making and accountability."

Offering an international perspective, Dr. Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India, stated, "India has developed a robust statistical system, not solely due to centralized authority, but because of its ability to conduct large-scale surveys and provide open access to data for policymakers, researchers, and the public. Globally, India's system is recognized as a benchmark; according to the World Bank, this is largely due to the effective use of data and related services. In 2019, India was reporting on only 60% of key indicators, but by 2023, reporting had increased to 80%, reflecting significant progress in data coverage and quality."

The event featured high-level discussions spanning clean energy adoption, sustainable urban planning, water security, circular economy practices, biodiversity preservation, and community empowerment. Each session emphasized actionable strategies, knowledge sharing, and partnerships that drive tangible outcomes, reinforcing India's position as a global leader in sustainability.

The 7th Annual Meeting of the Global Sustainability Alliance successfully demonstrated the critical role of partnerships in driving sustainable change. With active engagement from senior policymakers, industry leaders, and international institutions, the event showcased India's achievements, highlighted innovative solutions, and inspired renewed commitments to building a greener, more inclusive, and resilient future.

