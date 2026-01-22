Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister (CM) and Industries Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said that Gujarat will become the first state in India to produce nuclear energy through small reactors under the new Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, marking a major step toward clean, reliable and future-ready energy infrastructure.

While speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Sanghavi outlined Gujarat's investment roadmap, high-level meetings with global technology leaders, and the state's key economic achievements.

"In the last three days in Davos, we met over three global companies to hold successful discussion on technologies and investments around nuclear power. I am very proud to share that Gujrat will be the first state to produce nuclear energy through small reactors," he said.

The SHANTI Bill opens avenues for participation by joint ventures and private companies, subject to strict national security and safety safeguards.

On the question of risk sharing, Sanghavi said, "The matter is being discussed at the central-level and the clarity will come out very soon. But let me tell you, Gujarat will lead among states in India to produce nuclear energy through small reactors, and will be the first state to do so."

SHANTI Bill provides for the promotion and development of nuclear energy and ionising radiation for nuclear power generation, application in healthcare, food, water, agriculture, industry, research, environment, innovation in nuclear science and technology, for the welfare of the people of India, and for robust regulatory framework for its safe and secure utilisation and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Sanghavi further said, "We arrived in Davos with a clear vision to aggressively attract industries, nurture local enterprises into national champions in the first phase, and develop them into global leaders in the second phase through quality manufacturing and a strong skill-based economy."

"This year, Davos has a different flavor of India. Since morning, there are queues of investors outside state pavilions. This reflects the rise of New India," he said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating India's global standing.

"Gujarat is participating in Davos for the first time in a big way and has held multiple high-level meetings with global leaders across sectors in just three days. We have received a very positive response from foreign investors," he added.

Sanghavi also emphasized Gujarat's core strengths as an investment destination. He said, Gujarat delivers, "Stable governance and policy continuity, maximum governance, minimum government.

"The state also ensures fast execution and transparency as well as high returns with low investment risk," he said.

"An investor wants safety for his capital and the right returns. Gujarat delivers both," he added.

Sanghavi further underlined Gujarat's strong economic fundamentals. "Currently, Gujarat holds 8.3% contribution to India's GDP, the highest among states, and 18% share in India's manufacturing output."

Further, he said, "65% of the state's energy from renewable sources, the highest in the country. Also, there are 48 ports, handling over 40% of India's cargo movement."

The Deputy CM also said Gujarat is home to the maximum number of companies, including several global Fortune 500 firms, and noted that the state consistently reached new economic heights through initiatives like Vibrant Gujarat, investor-friendly policies, and long-term planning. (ANI)

