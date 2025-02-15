VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 15: The world of ghazals has been graced with a shimmering jewel--Hairat, an evocative album where poetry breathes through melody. Composed and sung by the legendary Ustad Shujaat Khan, with lyrics delicately woven by the gifted Lalita Goenka, Hairat is a collection of six soul-stirring ghazals that transcend time and emotion, offering a poetic sanctuary for the heart and soul.

Ustad Shujaat Khan, a maestro celebrated for his unparalleled command over Indian classical music, infuses Hairat with his signature artistry and heartfelt vocals. His rendition elevates the ghazal form to ethereal heights, merging tradition with a contemporary essence that lingers long after the last note fades. Meanwhile, Lalita Goenka's lyrics capture the complexities of human emotions, relationships and the silent whispers of the soul--making this album not merely a musical composition but a profound poetic experience.

Reflecting on the album's essence, Lalita Goenka shares, "Hairat is a journey of emotions, woven through words and melodies. Ustad Shujaat Khan's compositions add a timeless charm to these ghazals, ensuring that they resonate deeply with listeners. Hairat Ki Ek Chhoti Si Koshish Bas Yehi Hai Ki Zubaan Aur Alfaazon Ke Zariye Baat Rooh Tak Pahunche".

Echoing this sentiment, Ustad Shujaat Khan expresses, "I am not very vocal when it comes to words, but I'm thrilled to express them through Lalita's lyrics. In my interviews, I often say that I will only sing words that emerge from the soul and reach the soul. Lalita's poetry does exactly that. Her verses are filled with great depth and elevation. Coming from a business background, her poetry is a testament to the truth that no matter where one comes from, the pain and pulse of society lie within the heart. And a Hindustani woman, blessed with the gift of expression, brings this beauty alive through her magical poetry and meaningful words."

A tribute to the timeless legacy of ghazals, Hairat seamlessly blends classical depth with contemporary appeal. Now available on all leading platforms, the album is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers, especially those who cherish the intricate elegance of ghazals. With its soulful compositions and profound poetry, Hairat is not just an album--it is an experience, a journey through words and music that touch the very core of human emotion.

