Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz lock horns in the third match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The Ashleigh Gardner-led side will be keen on bouncing back after losing the opening match of WPL 2025 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in what was an absolute run-fest at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium, also known as Kotambi Stadium. Captain Ash Gardner was at her absolute best, smashing an unbeaten 79 off just 37 deliveries, a knock that included three fours and eight sixes to propel her side to 201/5. However, sloppy fielding and dropped catches cost Gujarat Giants big time as they failed to defend the target, with Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry and Kanika Ahuja taking the title holders past the finish line. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Women’s Premier League T20 Tournament.

UP Warriorz will be led by Deepti Sharma in WPL 2025 after Alyssa Healy opted out of the season due to her knee injury. Losing the star Australian wicketkeeper-batter is indeed a big blow for UP Warriorz but they have some big names in the squad who can turn around a game any day. UP Warriorz will look to get off to a winning start and for that, the likes of Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath and captain Deepti Sharma have to fire. UP Warriorz had missed out on a spot in the WPL playoffs last season after finishing fourth and they will look to better that performance and go all the way this time around.

GG-W vs UPW-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

Gujarat Giants have UP Warriorz have faced each other for a total of four times in the WPL. UP Warriorz have an upper hand over Gujarat Giants, beating them on three occasions.

GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Ashleigh Gardner Deepti Sharma Beth Mooney Sophie Ecclestone Deandra Dottin Tahlia McGrath

GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2025 offers fans many interesting player battles. Ashleigh Gardner's contest against Chamari Athapaththu can be crucial in determining the outcome of the contest. Also, how Deandra Dottin and Beth Mooney fare against Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone will also be interesting to see. WPL 2025 Season Opener Rewrites Record Books As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Thrash Gujarat Giants.

GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium, also known as the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, February 16. The GG-W vs UPW-W match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025 is Star Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the GG-W vs UPW-W live telecast on the Star Sports and Sports18 Khel TV channels. There is also an online viewing option. Fans can watch the GG-W vs UPW-W live streaming on the newly launched JioHotstar app and website. Gujarat Giants Look To Make Amends in WPL 2025 Clash Against UP Warriorz.

GG-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Gujarat Giants Likely XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra

UP Warriorz Likely XI: Uma Chetry (wk), Chamari Athapaththu/Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).