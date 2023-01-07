New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/PNN): The current global rise in the gig workforce defines the future of work; as per industry research, the Global Gig Economy market size was valued at USD 355000.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.18 per cent during the forecast period, reaching USD 873000.0 million by 2027. To capitalize on this ever-growing opportunity and address inherent market gaps, Halogig is working towards building the world's largest freelancing ecosystem to promote the gig economy.

It has been observed that only a handful of identified opportunities land in the market and attract intense competition from various service providers around the globe. The current market remains in passive motion, which has the potential to contribute billions of dollars to the global economy. Halogig will expand its referral network model to tap into the untapped market of SMBs & Start-Ups.

This is where Halogig comes up with innovative ideas to tap this passive market that will bring an impactful transformation to the freelancing industry as they will promote the ecosystem to support freelancing as a lifestyle choice for the current millennial gig workforce. Since its launch in October, the portal has witnessed 73,000 visitors in the month of December from countries like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, India and other parts of the world. It expects this trend to become better in the fourth quarter. As per GNW reports, 76 per cent of gig workers say they are very satisfied with their choice, and 82 per cent say they are happier working independently.

Halogig has been ideated by its founders, who carry extensive recruitment industry experience and are very well-versed in the underlying problem of today's workforce sourcing. They have managed to address all those issues via Halogig.com.

Ankur Gupta, Founder; CEO of Halogig, has two decades of experience working with leading brands like Tata, Aircel, and NTT Communications. His expertise in product management has enabled him to put all the bricks of this venture together and address tomorrow's freelancing opportunities.

Reshu Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Halogig, has vast recruitment experience working for global top-tier IT Companies and startups. Her mettle-in recruitment will enable to make Halogig's delivery experience to be seamless.

With its cutting-edge AI-enabled Engine, Halogig is revolutionizing the freelance industry. Companies can now select their desired pricing option to fit their bottom line. Halogig has three different ways of hiring freelancers: hourly, retainer and contractual basis - so companies can select either based on the duration of their project. Not only does Halogig offer flexible pricing options for companies, but it also offers expertise-based resources as well. Businesses can access industry-specific resources to experience a seamless delivery experience, which is backed by its AI engine-enabled technology. With such incredible opportunities available to potential employers and freelancers alike, Halogig is certainly becoming the go-to option for those looking to outsource services quickly and effectively. The online portal has an integrated wallet system to bring transparency and trust factor between the clients, halogig.com and freelancers.

Halogig is transforming the way that small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) source talent for their tech needs. Offering a comprehensive suite of services through its global talent pool, Halogig provides SMBs with an innovative way to find the perfect match for every type of project related to app building, digital marketing, automation, cyber security, AI, and more. Rather than having to search multiple vendors or manage outsourcing efforts on their own, SMBs can quickly find qualified personnel through Halogig's specialized services--all designed to save time and money while ensuring top-notch results.

As per India Today Report, the gig economy workforce is projected to increase 3X from 7.7 million in 2021 to 23.5 million in 2030. Highly experienced resources who intend to extend their expertise and services without making their profile public will benefit from the anonymous profile setup option in the online portal. This option would highlight their expertise and track the record without disclosing their identity.

