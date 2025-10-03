VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: For over a decade, citizens of Bharat have tuned in every month to listen to the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat -- a Radio talk that has become a household name and a unique platform connecting governance with the people. Now, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, a new digital platform -- Pradhanmantriji.com -- is giving citizens the opportunity to share their own voices with the nation.

Also Read | Chinese Man Who Sold Kidney in 2011 To Buy iPhone 4 and iPad 2 Now Lives on Dialysis After Illegal Surgery Left Him Permanently Disabled.

Launched under the theme "Har Bharatiya Ke Mann Ki Baat, Pradhanmantriji Ke Liye", the platform seeks to bridge the gap between governance and people by creating a two-way dialogue. It invites citizens to express their thoughts, experiences, grievances, appreciation, and also to report where laws are being broken, highlight overpricing of essential goods, and expose corrupt links in government machinery -- ensuring that no voice is left unheard.

A Platform Beyond Politics

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Saba Karim Says India's Toughest Tests Will Be Against Australia, New Zealand, Not Pakistan.

Pradhanmantriji.com is people-driven, not politically driven. Its focus is not on parties or ideologies, but on real issues that affect everyday lives. From a villager reporting a broken road, to a student highlighting cyber fraud, or a citizen appreciating improvements in railways and infrastructure -- people can also expose where bad or contaminated food is being sold, share their own secret Mann Ki Baat, act as whistleblowers against scams, report animal cruelty, highlight cleanliness issues, and raise matters that require urgent attention from officers.

"Democracy is strongest when citizens participate not just by voting, but also by voicing their experiences. Pradhanmantriji.com ensures that such participation becomes simple, structured, and impactful," said Puneet Agarwal, the creator of the initiative.

Categories That Cover Real IssuesUnlike generic complaint channels, the website organizes submissions across a wide range of categories such as:

* Hidden Corruption

* Police Not Listening

* Harassed Woman / Harassed Man

* Animal Cruelty & Welfare

* Infrastructure & Cleanliness

* Report Child Labour and Child Safety

* Cyber Fraud

* Hospital Problems

* Railways & Transport

* Waste of Government Resources

* Climate Action

* Anonymous reporting of Corruption

* Speed Breaker Request on Roads

This categorization ensures that citizen voices are organized, easier to highlight, and more likely to drive accountability.

A Call for Accountability and Appreciation

The platform's creator, Puneet Agarwal -- a Chemical Engineer from NIT Srinagar, points out that too often government machinery fails to respond to citizens' concerns, leaving complaints unresolved. Many times, such inefficiency even costs people their lives. Puneet Agarwal wants to stop this cycle by giving citizens a platform to report areas that require urgent attention so that officers are compelled to act.

At the same time, Indians also wish to acknowledge the positive changes brought by governance -- whether it is a new metro line, improved sanitation, or efficient service delivery. By offering space for both criticism and appreciation, the initiative reinforces the democratic principle of constructive dialogue.

"Every submission is a step towards accountability. Every voice adds strength to our collective democracy. This is not about politics, but about people," emphasized Puneet Agarwal .

Towards a Stronger Bharat

For years, citizens have been listeners. With Pradhanmantriji.com, they can now also be speakers -- sharing their Mann Ki Baat, driving awareness, and contributing ideas for the nation's progress.

The initiative calls upon citizens from all walks of life -- students, professionals, homemakers, entrepreneurs, farmers, and senior citizens -- to come forward and express their reality, challenges, and hopes.

As the platform positions itself as a step towards a stronger, more accountable Bharat, it sends out one resounding call: "

Suno hamari bhi Mann Ki Baat."

Puneet Agarwal adds that his vision is to give citizens a platform where no one feels helpless to raise their voice, and where every Indian can express themselves fearlessly.

Visit: https://pradhanmantriji.com

Follow on Twitter: @Pradhanmntriji

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)