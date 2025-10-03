New Delhi, October 3: How far would someone go to own an iPhone? For most people, it might mean saving up and spending to own an iPhone. But for Wang Shangkun, a teenager from China’s Anhui province, that desire reportedly had life-changing consequences. At 17, he reportedly made the shocking decision to sell one of his kidneys to buy Apple products, which included an iPhone 4 and an iPad 2. What happened to Wang after his risky decision? Wang’s experience can be considered as a warning for parents and young people.

As per a report of News 18, Wang Shangkun, at 17 years old, sold a kidney on the black market to buy an iPhone 4 and an iPad 2. Shangkun believed he could live with one kidney. In 2011, he sold a kidney for 20,000 yuan (around INR 2.5 lakh) to buy Apple products. Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Beyond 5GB, Plans Start at USD 1.99.

He comes from a poor family, and was reportedly contacted by an organ trafficker in an online chat room who promised the money if he agreed to sell his kidney. Wang reportedly travelled to a small town in Hunan Province and underwent surgery at a local hospital, which lacked proper safety and post-operative care. The kidney was said to be simply removed, leaving him at a serious risk.

Wang returned home with an iPhone 4 and an iPad 2 after selling his kidney. His joy, however, was short-lived. Reports say his health soon began to decline. When his mother noticed the expensive gadgets, she questioned him, and Wang admitted the truth, which left her shocked. Can Perplexity Comet Browser Be Downloaded on Mobile Devices in India? Check Features and Details on Availability for iPhone and Android Users.

His condition reportedly worsened. He reportedly developed a severe infection, and doctors explained that bacteria had spread due to unhygienic conditions during the surgery. Wang Shangkun was reportedly rushed back to the hospital, where tests showed that his kidney function had fallen to 25%. His health problems are alleged to be a result of the risky decision he made as a teenager. Now at 31 years old, he is reportedly disabled and depends on a dialysis machine to stay alive.

