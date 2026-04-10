New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri arrived in Doha on Friday afternoon for a two-day official visit, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

In the evening, he met Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

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Puri conveyed greetings and a message of solidarity and support on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He recalled the two telephone conversations between PM Modi and His Highness the Amir in March 2026, following the start of the conflict, during which both leaders emphasised the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

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PM Modi had conveyed gratitude to the Amir of Qatar for the care and support extended by the Gulf nation to the Indian community.

Both ministers discussed all aspects of the strategic relationship between the two countries, including high-level engagements, trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people ties. They expressed hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region and further strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Qatar.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and expressed his willingness to continue and strengthen energy cooperation with India.

"Both ministers also welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreed on April 8 and stressed the importance of an early end to disruptions in global energy supplies and restoration of normalcy. In this context, they emphasised the need for unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce to maintain supply chains," the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said.

Puri thanked Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Al-Kaabi, for hosting him. Both ministers agreed to remain in regular contact in the coming weeks.

According to a post by the Embassy of India in Doha on X, the minister reached the Qatari capital on Thursday and was received by Indian diplomatic officials.

"Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Hardeep Singh Puri arrived in Doha for a two-day visit," the embassy said in the post.

The embassy added that the minister was received at the airport by senior officials.

"He was welcomed at the airport by the Ambassador of India to Qatar, Mr Vipul, and officials of QatarEnergy," the post said.

The visit comes at a crucial time, as energy supplies in the region have been affected by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Qatar's state-run energy company QatarEnergy had earlier halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after military attacks hit its facilities, disrupting one of the world's largest gas supply hubs. The suspension of production raised concerns about global energy supplies and prices.

Reports indicate that attacks on energy infrastructure in Qatar damaged key LNG facilities and knocked out a significant portion of the country's export capacity, highlighting the growing impact of the conflict on the global energy market.

Against this backdrop, Puri's visit is expected to focus on strengthening energy cooperation between India and Qatar and reviewing the impact of regional tensions on energy supplies.

India imports a significant portion of its natural gas from Qatar, making the stability of supplies from the Gulf nation critical for the country's energy security. (ANI)

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