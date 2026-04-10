Authorities in New Zealand have issued urgent warnings for rural communities, farmers, and growers as Cyclone Vaianu moves toward the country, bringing threats of damaging winds and flooding. The government confirmed on Friday, April 10, that the system is expected to lash the North Island and upper South Island from late Saturday through Monday, with severe impacts also possible for the Chatham Islands.

MetService Upgrades Warnings to Red and Orange

New Zealand's MetService has escalated its response, issuing a Red Strong Wind Warning for the Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island. Forecasters warn of "destructive" gusts reaching up to 140 km/h, which could pose a threat to life from flying debris and falling trees. Cyclone Maila Live Tracker Map on Windy: Storm Weakens to Category 2, May Hit Queensland Coast Next Week.

Cyclone Vaianu Live Tracker Map on Windy

Other regions, including Auckland, Waikato, and the Bay of Plenty, remain under Orange-level warnings for heavy rain and gale-force winds. In the Coromandel ranges, rainfall accumulations of 150 mm to 180 mm are expected, with intensities peaking on Sunday morning.

MetService Upgrades Warnings to Red and Orange

New Zealand’s MetService has escalated its response, issuing a Red Strong Wind Warning for the Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island. Forecasters warn of "destructive" gusts reaching up to 140 km/h, which could pose a threat to life from flying debris and falling trees. New Zealand Parliament Suspended After Unplanned Haka Erupts During Maori MP Oriini Kaipara’s Maiden Speech Celebration (Video).

Other regions, including Auckland, Waikato, and the Bay of Plenty, remain under Orange-level warnings for heavy rain and gale-force winds. In the Coromandel ranges, rainfall accumulations of 150 mm to 180 mm are expected, with intensities peaking on Sunday morning.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).