Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Hari Om, India's pioneering devotional OTT platform, has announced a unique initiative to distribute free subscriptions to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest spiritual gathering. Scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj, this year's Maha Kumbh holds extraordinary significance, being celebrated after 144 years due to the rare celestial alignment of planets. This once-in-a-lifetime event is expected to draw crores of devotees, saints, and pilgrims from across the globe, making it a grand celebration of India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage. Hari Om strives to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity by offering a treasure trove of devotional content. The platform features over 20 shows, including Shri Tirupati Balaji, Mata Saraswati, Jai Maha Lakshmi, and Jai Jagannath. Additionally, it offers video and audio bhajans, animated devotional content, live aartis, prasad booking services, donation options, and podcasts, creating a one-stop destination for spiritual engagement. Vibhu Agarwal, Founder of Hari Om OTT, shared his thoughts, saying, "We are thrilled to associate with India's biggest festival Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Devotees attending the Kumbh Mela often seek cultural and religious content and preserve the essence of Sanatan Dharma. As a token of appreciation, we are offering free subscriptions to our platform 'Hari Om', giving back to those experiencing this monumental cultural event in our country." Hari Om's partnership with the Maha Kumbh Mela exemplifies how technology can complement tradition, offering devotees free access to a rich library of devotional content.

