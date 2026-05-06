Business News | Havmor Ice Cream Brings Street-style Nostalgia to Life with Guava Chilli Innovation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 6: Havmor, part of Lotte India Corporation Pvt. Ltd., has launched its latest innovation--Guava Chilli Ice Cream, inspired by the much-loved Indian street-style combination of guava sprinkled with chilli and masala.

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Rooted in a familiar taste memory, the new flavour delivers a balanced blend of sweet, tangy, and spicy notes staying true to Havmor's philosophy of evolving existing preferences rather than reinventing them.

A Familiar Taste, Reimagined

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Guava Chilli Ice Cream captures the essence of a nostalgic street-side experience and translates it into a creamy, indulgent format. Crafted with 25% fruit preparation, the product reinforces real fruit credentials while retaining Havmor's signature milk-based richness.

Interactive by Design

Enhancing the experience is a special chilli masala sachet, allowing consumers to adjust spice levels to their liking. This dual-format approach adds a layer of customization, making the product more engaging and shareable--particularly appealing to younger consumers seeking discovery-led experiences.

Built on Insight, Not Experimentation

Commenting on the launch, Rishabh Verma, Head Marketing, said, "Guava with chilli is a deeply rooted flavour across India. With this launch, we've taken a familiar experience and made it more contemporary without losing its essence. It's an example of innovation that feels intuitive rather than experimental."

Janaki Patel, AGM Marketing, added, "The strength of this product lies in its balance--of flavour and experience. The chilli sachet introduces personalization, while the fruit content and creamy texture ensure authenticity. Early response has been very encouraging, with the product emerging as one of our top-performing tubs."

The product is now available across general trade, Havmor parlours, and quick commerce platforms like BlinkIt, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Flipkart Minutes.

Supported by a high-impact OOH and social media campaign, the launch aims to bring alive the quirky nostalgia of this iconic pairing for today's consumers.

With this launch, Havmor continues to strengthen its position as a brand that brings together tradition and innovation, creating flavour experiences that are not just consumed, but remembered.

About Lotte India Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Lotte India Corporation Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Lotte Wellfood Co. Ltd., a South Korean multinational confectionery and food company, and the parent company of Havmor Ice Cream. Strengthening its commitment to the Indian market, the company recently inaugurated one of the largest ice cream manufacturing facilities in Pune. Built with an investment of INR 500 crore over a sprawling 60,000 sq. m. area, the facility is set to significantly boost production capacity to meet the growing demand for Havmor's popular ice cream range and extend Lotte's reach across India. Lotte India Corporation Pvt. Ltd., already well recognized in India for its iconic Choco Pie and candy portfolio, and recently for launching Pepero, the global choco-stick mega brand in to the Market. Innovation lies at the heart of Lotte's offerings, which includes unique formats like the Krunch- India's first Korean 4-layered ice cream bar, World Cone Ice Cream - Korea No 1 Ice-cream Cone, crafted using advanced Korean technology. It also introduces India's first easy-tear packaging for added convenience. Inspired by Korea's playful imagination and crafted for Indian tastes, Subak & Shark are not just ice candies; these first-of-its-kind playful ice candies combine refreshing dual flavours, slushy textures, and fun shapes that promise to delight consumers across kids, teens, and adults alike. With a strong focus on product innovation, a robust distribution network, and an unwavering commitment to quality, Lotte is dedicated to delivering delight to consumers while accelerating its growth journey in India.

About Havmor

Havmor Ice Cream, part of Lotte India Corporation Pvt. Ltd, is one of the most loved ice cream brands in the country. Over 80 years, the brand has grown immensely by reinventing the ice cream experience time and again. While innovation forms the essence of every creation at Havmor, the brand has been constantly curating a novelty of flavors ranging from Vanilla Ice Cream to high-end varieties like Rajwadi Kulfi Falooda and Nutty Belgian dark chocolate to the well-liked Ice Cream Cakes. Havmor has grown multi-fold in the last decade, established a strong brand presence, and emerged as one of the country's fastest-growing, most loved ice cream brands. With a wide and varied range of flavours, more than 23 states and union territories, a network of more than 85,000 dealers, and 250+ flagship parlours, Havmor is truly a national brand that caters to a wide spectrum of audiences across the country.

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