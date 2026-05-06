1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

This week’s OTT releases promise a packed entertainment schedule for viewers who enjoy everything from crime thrillers and action dramas to romance and dark documentaries. Popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar are bringing several highly anticipated titles, including returning fan-favourite series and fresh original films. OTT Releases This Week: From Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 to Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Toaster’, What To Watch.

Citadel Season 2 (Prime Video) – Watch

Leading the buzz this week is Citadel Season 2 on Prime Video. The action-packed spy drama sees Priyanka Chopra Jonas return as Nadia Sinh alongside Richard Madden as Mason Kane. The new season raises the stakes as the duo faces another dangerous threat while trying to rebuild the damaged spy agency. The series premiered on May 6.

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek Season 2 (Netflix) – Watch Video

Crime thriller fans can look forward to The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek Season 2 on Netflix. The Danish investigative drama reunites detectives Naia Thulin and Mark Hess as they dive into a chilling murder mystery connected to an old unsolved case. The series begins streaming on May 7.

Thank You, Next: Season 3 (Netflix) – Watch Video

Romance lovers also have plenty to add to their watchlist. Thank You, Next Season 3 returns on Netflix with Serenay Sarıkaya reprising her role as Leyla, a woman trying to rebuild her life after a difficult relationship. The new season arrives on May 8.

Lukkhe (Amazon Prime Video) - Watch

Prime Video’s new Indian series Lukkhe explores Chandigarh’s rap culture, gang rivalry, and crime. Directed by Himank Gaur, the show features a strong cast including Palak Tiwari, King, and Raashii Khanna.

My Dearest Assassin (Netflix) – Watch Video

Netflix is also bringing the Thai romantic action film My Dearest Assassin on May 7. Starring Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul and Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, the story follows a young woman with a rare blood type who joins forces with an assassin to fight a common enemy.

No Place to Be Single (Amazon Prime Video) - Watch

For viewers looking for light-hearted content, No Place to Be Single on Prime Video offers a fun romantic comedy centred on a single mother navigating family pressure and unexpected romance.

Dacoit (Prime Video) - Watch

Action-thriller fans can stream Dacoit on May 8. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film stars Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj in a gripping story of betrayal and revenge.

Lord of the Flies (Netflix)

Netflix is also debuting the first-ever TV adaptation of Lord of the Flies. The four-part survival drama follows schoolboys stranded on an island after a plane crash. The haunting visuals and score by Hans Zimmer are already generating excitement online.

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros (JioHotstar) – Watch Video

Malayalam cinema gets its moment with Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros arriving on JioHotstar after a successful theatrical run. The comedy-drama focuses on four close friends dealing with social expectations and family pressures in modern Kerala.

Worst Ex Ever Season 2 (Netflix) – Watch Video

True-crime fans can watch Worst Ex Ever Season 2 on Netflix. Produced by Blumhouse Television, the series explores disturbing real-life relationships that turned into shocking crimes using bodycam footage and dramatic recreations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).