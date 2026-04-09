VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 9: High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis to India, Gurdip Dev Bath reaffirmed his commitment to strengthen South-South cooperation (SSC) on Tuesday. Speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the diplomatic mission in India, he said that the high commission will serve as the bridge between the two nations.

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The ceremony was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, and led by Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis. India's Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar participated in the ceremony as the chief guest.

While speaking, High Commissioner Gurdip Dev Bath said that the High Commission will enhance St. Kitts and Nevis' cooperation and strengthen their ties with India.

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Notably, the opening ceremony received participation from the GRULAC (Group of Latin American Countries holding their high commissions/embassies in India. Ambassadors from Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Argentina, El Salvador, Panama and Guatemala also attended the opening ceremony.

High Commissioner Gurdip Dev Bath expressed appreciation to the dignitaries and guests for their presence and reaffirmed his commitment to work in his capacity to continue strengthening bilateral relations and expanding collaboration between the two countries.

Tuesday's ceremony commenced with the ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by lighting of the inaugural lamp and then an interaction between the diplomats and other officials who exchanged views and engaged in discussions, along with a brief photo session.

With the High Commission now officially open, the Federation has further enhanced its bilateral relations with India in areas such as trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Before the commissioning of the Diplomatic Mission at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Douglas also held a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Later, at the commissioning of the High Commission, both leaders recognized the strong diplomatic relationship between the nations. They also acknowledged how this mission could be beneficial to both nations in terms of facilitating better collaboration in diplomatic matters.

Delivering the feature address Dr. Denzil Douglas described the occasion as "a truly historic moment" in the relations between the two countries. He emphasised that the establishment of a resident diplomatic mission in India represents far more than symbolism.

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"Beyond symbolism, it represents a clear intention to move from dialogue to delivery, translating shared priorities into practical cooperation that creates meaningful opportunities for our people," Dr. Douglas stated.

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, St. Kitts and Nevis has been actively redefining its foreign policy framework to respond to evolving global realities, with a clear focus on building strategic partnerships such as that with India.

Highlighting the significance of the development, Dr. Douglas pointed out that St. Kitts and Nevis is the first country in the Eastern Caribbean to establish a resident High Commission in India and only the fifth CARICOM member state to do so, describing it as "a strategic and deliberate investment in a relationship we believe holds immense promise for the future".

Dr. Douglas also outlined that the High Commission will play a central role in advancing the Sustainable Island State Agenda championed by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew. He stated that the mission will serve as a catalyst for cooperation in renewable energy, climate resilience, technology transfer, education, and investment diversification.

"This High Commission will serve as a catalyst for sustainable development cooperation... delivering tangible benefits for our people," he added, expressing confidence in the leadership of High Commissioner Gurdip Dev Bath to drive this agenda forward.

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, in his address, welcomed the strengthening of diplomatic engagement and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening cooperation with St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly in areas of mutual development and partnership. In his address, Dr S Jaishankar also acknowledged the historic ties of India and St Kitts and Nevis.

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