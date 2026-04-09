Brazilian seamer Laura Cardoso has etched her name into the record books, producing the greatest bowling performance in the history of Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket. During a BCA Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament match against Lesotho on Thursday, Cardoso claimed an unprecedented nine wickets for just four runs. Her extraordinary spell led Brazil to a dominant 189-run victory at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval in Gaborone, surpassing all previous bowling records in both men’s and women’s senior international T20s. Viral Video Shows Spectator Giving Chocolates to Cheerleaders During IPL 2026 Matches.

Laura Cardoso Creates History

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A Record-Breaking Spell

Cardoso’s performance began with immediate impact. Opening the bowling, the medium-pacer secured a hat-trick in her very first over to leave the Lesotho top order in disarray. She followed this with a remarkable second over, taking four wickets to bring her tally to seven within just 12 deliveries.

The 21-year-old completed her historic feat in her third over, claiming two further wickets to finish with figures of 9/4 from three overs, including two maidens. This performance eclipses the previous women’s T20I record held by Indonesia’s Rohmalia Rohmalia (7/0) and the men’s record held by Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey (8/7). You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

Historical Significance

Cardoso is no stranger to making history; in 2021, she became the first Brazilian cricketer to take a T20I hat-trick. However, this latest achievement places her at the pinnacle of global cricket statistics. By taking nine wickets in a single innings, she has achieved a feat that remains rare even in the longer formats of the game, further highlighting the rapid development of the Women in Yellow on the international stage.

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