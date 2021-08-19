The bank is India's largest private sector lender by assets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): HDFC Bank said on Thursday it has launched its one billion US dollar additional tier-one (AT1) bond issue.

The bank said it was able to get a final pricing of 3.7 per cent. The notes will be listed on India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd.

Also Read | Meerut: Woman’s Body With Throat Slit Found Hanging Inside Temple, Police Suspect Human Sacrifice.

The use of proceeds will be for banking purposes. Global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has given a Ba3 rating to the bond issue.

HDFC Bank reported total assets of Rs 17.5 lakh crore as of June 30. (ANI)

Also Read | Varalakshmi Vratham 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Varamahalakshmi Vratha With These Wishes, Messages and Greetings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)