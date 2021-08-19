Meerut, August 19: A body of a woman with her throat slit was found hanging inside a temple under the Kharkhoda police station limits in Meerut on Tuesday evening. The incident sent shock waves around the area. Meerut’s senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Chaudhary visited the spot after police came to know that a woman had committed suicide inside the temple. However, by the time cops reached the spot, the woman’s family had cremated her body. Cops suspect it to be a case of self sacrifice. Uttar Pradesh: Man Held for Announcing Reward on Priest’s Head in Ghaziabad.

According to reports, the woman’s body was found hanging and drenched in blood on Tuesday evening. There were blood spots on the idol. The earthen lamp also had blood, reports said. The deceased was a 22-year-old post-graduate student and would worship a lot, her family told police. She left her house without saying anything to her family on Monday afternoon. Meerut Shocker: Two Men Steal Minor Girl’s Undergarments, Arrested After Video Goes Viral (Watch Video).

After she did not return home, her family began looking for her. Some people had seen her going towards the temple. The door of the temple were closed from inside. When they broke open the door, they found her body hanging. Her throat was also slit. Following this, her family cremated her without informing the police.

The news of a woman sacrificing herself inside temple spread like a wildfire in nearby villages after which police reached the spot. Cops checked the crime scene and questioned the woman's family members. A forensic team was also brought to collect evidence. Prima facie it appears to be a case of superstition and self sacrifice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).