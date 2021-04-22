New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Hero MotoCorp has announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the shift to sustainable electric mobility in India in partnership with Gogoro, the global leader in urban battery swapping and smart mobility innovation.

The companies will establish a battery swapping joint venture to bring Gogoro's industry-leading battery swapping platform to India and will collaborate on electric vehicle development to bring Hero-branded, powered by Gogoro Network vehicles to market.

"Our strategic partnership with Gogoro is in line with our Vision -- 'Be the Future of Mobility' which we are bringing alive through our Mission to Create, Collaborate & Inspire," said Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp.

"This marks another major milestone in our journey as we bring Hero's leadership in two-wheelers, our global scale and innovation powerhouse with the leadership of Gogoro in swapping business model as they have demonstrated over the years in Taiwan and rest of the world."

"This partnership will further extend the work which we are doing at our R&D hubs at the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and our Tech Centre in Germany. The vision and commitment of Hero and Gogoro is perfectly aligned towards the common goal of accelerating the shift to smart, sustainable electric mobility in India and around the world."

Maunjal said: "With this new partnership, we commit to introducing a sustainable mobility paradigm, first in India and then in other markets around the world. This partnership will strengthen and expedite the Indian government's electrification drive and will have a significant impact on India's energy and mobility future."

Horace Luke, Founder and CEO of Gogoro Inc, said the Hero-Gogoro partnership addresses these challenges and will leverage Hero's market strength and Gogoro's industry leading innovations to deliver smart vehicles and refuelling with Gogoro Network battery swapping.

"We are at a critical stage in the transformation of urban mobility and the evolution of smart cities. With more than 225 million gas-powered two wheel vehicles in India, the need for smart and sustainable electric transportation and refueling is vital," he said.

The Gogoro Network is a hyper-efficient battery swapping platform that was recognised by Frost & Sullivan with the 2020 Company of the Year Award.

With more than 375,000 riders and 2,000 battery swapping stations, Gogoro Network manages 265,000 daily battery swaps with more than 174 million total battery swaps to date. (ANI)

