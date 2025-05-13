PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Hettich, the renowned German lifestyle brand, unveils its latest offering - the SlideLine 16 Plus Inset Sliding System, a seamless blend of German engineering, now manufactured in India.

Also Read | Albanian News Channel Female Anchors Go Braless for 'Naked Truth': Is It Real or AI-Generated? Know About Zjarr TV's Controversial Low-Cut Blazer Strategy to Boost Viewership!.

The newly launched SlideLine 16 Plus is designed to provide high-quality wardrobe sliding solutions at an entry-level price. Packed with advanced features such as a minimum door-to-door gap of 12 mm, 30 kg & 50 kg soft-close dampeners, wooden and aluminium door compatibility, capability of handling 18-25 mm door thickness, and backed by a 5-year performance warranty, it delivers the right balance of high performance and sleek aesthetics.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director - Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said: "With SlideLine 16 Plus, we are bridging a crucial need gap at the entry-level by offering a superior product backed by German engineering standards to strengthen our leadership in the Sliding category. Apart from being functionally sound, it is also easy to install, making it an ideal choice for customers upgrading to sliding door systems."

Also Read | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Quotes, HD Photos and Messages To Inspire a Stress-Free Mind.

With a rich 25-year legacy in India, Hettich has established itself as a market leader in the Indian furniture fittings industry. Backed by two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the country, the brand continues to expand its 'Made in India' portfolio, delivering world-class quality to both domestic and global markets.

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 137-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry. It is the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022, 2023 & 2024' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023 & 2024' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. They have also been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for fostering an employee-centric culture.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

Media Contact:Name - Samina ZaidiContact - +91 86557 06940Email: samina.zaidi@hettich.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684982/Hettich_SL_16_Plus.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437651/Hettich_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)