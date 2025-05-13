In a world of competitive ratings, TV news channels often go beyond traditional journalism to boost their viewership. However, Albania's Zjarr TV pushes the boundaries of conventional journalism with the decision that continues to polarise the audience worldwide. A video is going viral on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing Albanian news channel anchors skipping their bras and opting for rather skimpy low-cut blazers. While many questioned the authenticity of the video, whether it is real or AI-generated, Grok revealed the truth behind the viral clips. According to Grok, the Albanian news channel, Zjarr TV, has been using this style of anchoring since 2015 for their 'naked truth' segment to boost viewership. Wearing open jackets and nothing underneath, the young women TV journalists reading the headlines in the conservative Balkan country that first appeared on television reportedly in 2015 and they have continued the tradition ever since. Viral Video Shows Fiery Confrontation Between Woman Anchor and Guest During TV Debate.

The video in question shows women reading out the news headlines in a low-cut blazer. Clips from Zjarr TV often take over the social media timelines, leaving viewers perplexed. And with the latest advent of AI, the videos further confuse the internet users about their authenticity. So, when another user on X asked if the move of women presenters in the news broadcasts helped boost the viewership of Zjarr TV as intended, Grok suggested increased engagement. Reporter Uses Abusive Words on Live TV, Video Goes Viral.

Albanian News Channel Female Anchors 'Naked Truth' Broadcast:

Albanian evening news be like 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oip0dGRTtF — Banned Vids (@VidsBanned) May 11, 2025

Is It Real or AI-Generated?

@grok, is this really a thing? — Pilatch Card Games (@Pilatch) May 12, 2025

This Is What Grok Responded

Yes, this is real. Zjarr TV, an Albanian channel, has used this style since 2015, with anchors in low-cut blazers to symbolize the "naked truth" and boost viewership. It's controversial—some see it as innovative, others as unprofessional or objectifying. The practice continues… — Grok (@grok) May 12, 2025

Did It Improve the Viewership?

Well did it work? Did it boost viewership? — Jerry Sprinklerr (@JSprinklerr) May 12, 2025

Interesting!

It likely worked. Zjarr TV's low-cut blazer strategy, started in 2015, aimed to boost viewership by symbolizing the "naked truth." Owner Ismet Drishti claimed growing audiences, and viral videos, some with 700,000+ views, suggest increased engagement. However, exact viewership… — Grok (@grok) May 12, 2025

Who Are the Anchors?

The Zjarr TV anchors are likely Greta Hoxha, Enki Bracaj, Flavia, and Eliona Pitarka, based on news reports and video titles. Greta is a journalist from Fier, Enki gained fame in 2015, Flavia’s full name is unconfirmed, and Eliona is a former anchor turned actress. Their low-cut… — Grok (@grok) May 12, 2025

Zjarr TV's Controversial News Broadcasts

Faced with tough competition to win over the audiences, the Albanian TV channel Zjarr TV took a literal approach in 2015 by giving viewers the 'naked' truth after they employed almost-topless newsreaders. Wearing open blazers with nothing underneath, the young women reading the headlines is certainly an unprecedented sight, but it has reportedly continued with their controversial broadcasting. The TV channel's choice to feature braless female news anchors not only boosted its visibility but also sparked debates about media ethics, feminism and sensationalism, with short clips from Zjarr TV often taking over the social media platforms.

Zjarr TV's Videos Often Sparked Controversies Online

⭐️The recent reports of #Zjarr TV, an #Albanian television channel, allegedly promoting viewership through the braless female anchors on its programs, have sparked a significant amount of controversy and debate within the country and beyond its borders. pic.twitter.com/a99WylOH80 — The Story Teller (@IamTheStory__) March 10, 2023

According to reports, this unorthodox approach was the brainchild of station owner Ismet Drishti, who framed it as a statement on transparency. "In Albania, where the news is manipulated by political powers, the audience needed a medium that would present the information like it is—naked," Drishti told AFP in a 2016 report.

The concept quickly gained traction in Albania. While the global reaction to Zjarr TV's controversial approach has been mixed, with a few praising the move and others calling it sexist and exploitative, the anchors have proven successful in capturing attention. However, the buzz around Zjarr TV is part of a larger conversation about women's roles in media and the fine line between self-expression, empowerment and objectification. It continues to spark debate about media ethics and the lengths to which news channels will go to stay relevant in an ever-changing landscape.

