Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: History was created at the MET Institute of Mass Media (MET IMM) with the grand unveiling of "MET Media Collective" - Mumbai's first campus media agency. The initiative marks a defining moment for media education in the city, bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world media practice based on three pillars: Collaborate, Create, Impact.

On this occasion, MET Trustee, Mr. Pankaj Bhujbal affirmed MET's vision stating, "The launch of Mumbai's first campus media agency is not just a proud moment for MET - it's a commitment to the future of media education."

The launch of MET Media Collective was celebrated through "Firechat with Media Mavericks", a high-energy live interaction that brought students face-to-face with celebrated industry leaders from advertising, cinema, journalism, and technology. The dynamic session featured:

- POPS KV Shridhar - Global CCO, Nihilent & Advertising Veteran- Mandar Natekar - Co-founder & CEO, Neural Garage (VisualDub.Ai)- Tejaswini Lonari - Actress, Creator, Storyteller and a MET Alumni- Pawan Kumar - Director & Writer- Shahnawaz Baqal - Actor, Director, Producer- Ashish Richhariya - Film Curator

Each maverick shared candid insights, inspiring stories, and practical wisdom, setting the tone for what the MET Media Collective will stand for - originality, innovation, and hands-on media engagement.

The MET Media Collective will operate as a student-run campus media agency, where learners take on live client briefs, execute campaigns, and experiment with storytelling formats. This pioneering platform promises to redefine how media education is delivered in Mumbai - immersive, industry-facing, and future-ready. For current media students at PGP MCMM, the agency becomes a real-time lab of ideas, letting them test strategies, develop campaigns, and collaborate with professionals while still pursuing their studies.

For future media students, the initiative is a powerful assurance that learning at MET IMM is not confined to theory, but is lived through experiences that mirror industry challenges. The exposure builds stronger portfolios, networks, and confidence to thrive in competitive media careers. The dignitaries praised the move as a visionary step for media education. Advertising Veteran POPS KV Shridhar reminded students that "Creativity is not about tools, it's about perspective."

Whereas AI Entrepreneur Mandar Natekar emphasised the role of AI in storytelling, noting "AI is here to empower creators to imagine bigger and execute faster." MET Alumni & accomplished India Film & Television Actress Tejaswini Lonari also inspired aspiring storytellers with "If you believe in your story, the world will eventually listen." Such inspiration and high impact launch underscored the alignment of MET Media Collective with the evolving demands of the industry.

Reflecting on the milestone, Dr. Priya Nair Menon, Director, MET IMM said, "With initiatives like Firechat with Media Mavericks, we ensure that our students don't just study media; they live it. This blend of academic rigour and real-world wisdom prepares them to become confident, future-ready professionals."

Located in Bandra, at the heart of Mumbai's media and entertainment hub, the MET Institute of Mass Media is recognised as one of the city's leading media education institutions. With the Post Graduate Programme in Mass Communication & Media Management, mentorship from industry veterans, and platforms like the MET Media Collective, the institute consistently nurtures professionals who excel across Journalism, Advertising & PR, Entertainment, Digital Marketing, and NextGen Media & AI.

Explore opportunities at MET Institute of Mass Media, Mumbai. visit: www.met.edu

