Kyle Jamieson’s Wild Celebration Goes Viral After Pacer Dismisses Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During RR vs DC IPL 2026 (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals’ pacer Kyle Jamieson provided a vital early breakthrough by dismissing Rajasthan Royals’ opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a low score on Friday. During the RR vs DC IPL 2026 match in Jaipur, Jamieson’s delivery breached the 15-year-old prodigy's defence, sparking a passionate celebration that has trended across social media. Sooryavanshi entered the match with 400 runs this season but struggled against Jamieson’s pin-point accurate yorker after hitting the bowler for a four in the earlier delivery. You can find the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Kyle Jamieson's Wild Celebration Goes Viral

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).