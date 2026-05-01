Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

The tactical use of the 'Impact Player' rule is expected to play a decisive role tonight as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. As the 2026 IPL season enters its business end, both captains, Riyan Parag and Axar Patel, are under pressure to utilise their bench strength effectively to manage the transitions between Jaipur’s warm daytime conditions and the cooling evening air. You can find the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

With Rajasthan Royals batting first, their tactical flexibility revolves around bolstering their bowling attack during the second innings. Management has named Tushar Deshpande and Yash Raj Punja among the substitutes. It is highly probable that a top-order batter will be replaced by Punja once the defensive phase begins, allowing the Royals to exploit the initial grip on the surface.

Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs

Adam Milne

Dasun Shanaka

Ravi Singh

Yash Raj Punja

Tushar Deshpande

The Delhi Capitals, looking to snap a three-match losing streak, have nominated the experienced Abhishek Porel and Karun Nair in their Impact options. Given that DC are batting later in the evening, Axar Patel will look to introduce an extra batter or a power-hitter, depending on how their chase develops. Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs DC IPL 2026.

Delhi Capitals XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs

David Miller

Vipraj Nigam

Karun Nair

Abishek Porel

Auqib Nabi Dar

The major news from the Delhi camp is the return of Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who has been cleared to play after missing recent fixtures. He joins a bowling unit desperate for stability following a humiliating defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).