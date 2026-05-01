‘Clinging to Each Other’: Diver Recalls Heartbreaking Moment Mother, Child Found Hugging in Jabalpur Cruise Accident (Watch Videos)

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A heartbreaking scene has emerged from the Bargi Dam boat tragedy in Madhya Pradesh, where rescuers found a woman still hugging her child inside the capsized tourist vessel. The emotional discovery has shaken even seasoned divers, highlighting the human tragedy behind the disaster on the Narmada river.

The incident occurred after a tourist cruise boat capsized during a sudden storm near Bargi Dam, around 35 km from Jabalpur. As rescue operations intensified, divers entered the submerged wreckage and encountered a moment they described as unforgettable. Jabalpur Boat Accident: 6 Dead, 19 Rescued, 15 Missing After Tourist Cruise Capsizes in Bargi Dam; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Recalling the discovery, one diver said, “We were shocked to see the scene.” He further explained the difficulty of the operation, stating the team initially faced “difficulty retrieving the body of the woman from the wreckage”. The reason soon became clear. “They were inseparable, it was difficult to separate them. Our team was deeply moved by the scene,” he told PTI, describing how the woman was found tightly hugging her child. Jabalpur Bargi Dam Tragedy: 5 Dead, Over 10 Missing As Tourist Cruise Capsizes During Sudden Storm in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Videos).

The rescue mission has been extremely challenging due to the boat being lodged nearly 20 feet underwater. Jagged iron rods, narrow compartments, and debris inside the wreck have made navigation dangerous. Divers had to use hammers to break small openings and reach trapped sections, while one team member narrowly escaped getting stuck during the operation.

Woman Found Hugging Child in Capsized Boat as Death Toll Rises to 9

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Bodies of a woman and her child tied together in one life jacket retrieved from the reservoir at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur after a cruise boat capsized last night. The incident claimed nine lives. pic.twitter.com/iVSO3fTZ65 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

VIDEO | Jabalpur Bargi Dam tragedy: Divers find body of woman clutching child inside sunken cruise boat. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) https://t.co/XbzCvrfXAn pic.twitter.com/CMv0C6wRyj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2026

So far, authorities have confirmed that nine people, including eight women and one child, have lost their lives in the tragedy. Rescue teams have managed to save 28 passengers, while four individuals remain missing. The incident has also raised serious concerns about overcrowding, as officials stated tickets were issued for 29 passengers, but survivors claimed that 43 to 45 people were on board.

Rescue efforts resumed on Friday with additional support, including army personnel, a helicopter from Hyderabad, and a specialised paramilitary team from Kolkata. Bargi police superintendent Anjul Mishra said, “Hydraulic machinery and excavators are being used to retrieve the submerged vessel, 20 feet underwater.”

The Bargi Dam boat tragedy has not only exposed possible safety lapses but also left behind deeply emotional stories like that of the mother and child found embracing each other in their final moments. The haunting image continues to resonate as rescue teams work against time to locate the remaining missing passengers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI and PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).