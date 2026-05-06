Business News | HJF 2026 to Unveil High-Impact Show Features Including Retail Symposium, Zaveri Bazaar Pavilion & Specialised Sourcing Zones

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 6: Hyderabad to witness India's most impactful trade show - the 18th edition of the Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl & Gem Fair (HJF 2026), scheduled at HITEX Exhibition Centre on May 8-9. This mega trade show will bring together over 350 exhibitors, 750+ brands, and an expected 8,000+ trade buyers. One of the biggest highlight of the event will be the Jewellery Retail Symposium 2026, embarking an important milestone in opening meaningful discussions with India's first large-format, retail-focused conference for the gems and jewellery industry. This two day symposium is curated especially for the retail community. It brings together 20+ influential industry leaders across four structured panel discussions.

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The HJF 2026 will lay strong emphasis on enhanced sourcing opportunities with the inclusion of the Zaveri Bazaar Pavilion, introducing over 25 established jewellery manufacturers from Mumbai to the South Indian market. Specially designed for regional demand, the pavilion offers sellers direct access to ready-to-sell premium collections, modest pricing, and faster catalogue cycles, thereby minimizing key sourcing gaps and empowering more agile business decisions.

Adding to this will be specialized sourcing pavilions that will cater to the ever evolving industry demands. The Machinery Pavilion will provide buyers with manufacturing equipment, while the CAD Designer Zone will exhibit machines for digitization and customization. There is also the Silver Pavilion that caters to the growing demand within the category, and the Filigree Pavilion dedicated to traditional crafting.

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This year's HJF is not just an exhibition but it is carved to provide a multi-dimensional experience to the audience by combining information and knowledge with the beauty of jewellery exhibits. The exhibition will witness category specific showcases designed to deliver sharper and more business driven outcomes.

The symposium reflects a major industry shift in terms of both ideation and selling. It outlines the core change from transactional selling to more technology driven strategic selling. An interesting line-up of sessions will be conducted with discussion around key topics such as technology disruption, retail dynamics, bullion outlook and premiumisation. The panel of speakers will comprise of renowned industry personalities Paul J Alukkas, Amit Pratihari, Ashish Pethe, Nirupa Bhatt, Bharat Oswal, and Chandu Siroya who will throw some light on the retail formats and changing consumer behaviours. Another set of discussion will be conducted by the expert panel comprising of Vineet Jogani, Rishab Aryan, Jeevagan Prakash, and Rakesh Bhan who will discuss on how AI is changing the digital and data driven strategies that are reinventing how we deal with customers in this new age to expand operational efficiency and profits.

Other prominent names that will be a part of the symposium include Aneesh Kumar, Vijay Golecha, Shweta Dhanak, Zulu Ghevriya, Ashutosh Bansal, and Vishal Mehta leading discussion around design and premiumisation. The concluding session will be led by Surendra Mehta, T K Seetharam, Surabhi Kartik, and Nitin Kedia sharing their invaluable insights on bullion trends and market outlook. Supported by the Dubai Business Group for Gold & Jewellery Designers, the platform brings valuable global perspective to India's evolving retail landscape.

Adding to the experience is 'Samvad with Renu Chaudhary', an on-site podcast series featuring candid conversations with industry voices on market trends, leadership, and the future of jewellery retail.

The exhibition also features special programmes such as the Shakti Awards, honouring women entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of the jewellery industry; Power of Young, celebrating stalwarts whose leadership has defined South India's jewellery sector; and Legends of the South, recognizing young entrepreneurs driving innovation and growth. Together, these initiatives celebrate the industry's rich legacy while recognising the leadership that will shape its next chapter.

The fair is specifically planned ahead of the festive and wedding season to provide an opportunity driven marketplace for retailers and manufacturers to finalise collections, discover new suppliers, and align inventory with shifting consumer demand.

HJF 2026 is supported by leading industry associations and trade bodies which is a testament to its strong sector-wide alignment and trustworthiness. According to the World Gold Council- "South India dominates Indian gold jewellery consumption, accounting for 40% of the country's total jewellery demand", thereby making Hyderabad a pivotal trade hub for the country.

Commenting on the distinctive features of the event, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, stated: "The 2026 HJF edition reflects our understanding of the jewellery industry's evolving needs, where success extends beyond mere transactions to encompass knowledge sharing, innovation, and meaningful partnerships. Our curated offerings, including the Jewellery Retail Symposium, Zaveri Bazaar Pavillion Mumbai, Awards and Recognition program, and dedicated strategic sourcing zones represent our commitment to creating more than just a business platform. We aim to empower participants with the insights and tools necessary to maintain a competitive edge in today's dynamic marketplace.

HJF 2026 clearly represents the transition from a market-driven model to a collaborative platform for information sharing, sourcing, and knowledge management. Whether it is high-value networking, discovering products, or foresight discussions, HJF 2026 will surely marks the beginning of a new era in the Indian jewellery industry.

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