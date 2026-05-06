Tamil Nadu Government Formation: AIADMK’s CV Shanmugam Says ‘Party Will Decide’ on Allying With TVK Amidst EPS-Vijay ‘Talks’ Speculations

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Chennai, May 6: As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam intensify its efforts to form government in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam on Wednesday said that his party will take the final decision over allying with TVK. Shanmugam said, "The party has to take the decision" while speaking to reporters as AIADMK MLAs arrived at his residence in Chennai, amidst buzz of 'talks' between party General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami and TVK chief Vijay.

Reports suggest that there is a faction within the AIADMK that is inclined to support Vijay and his party by offering support to him. There have also been reports that these MLA's are not too happy with Edappaddi Palaniswami's leadership. TVK, which stands at 108 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly and is just 10 short of the 118 halfway majority mark, is more likely to ally with smaller parties like the Congress and the Left front. TVK's Chief Vijay also sought time from Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to meet him as part of the process for government formation, TVK sources said. Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Congress Decides To Support Vijay’s TVK After Party Falls 10 Seats Short of Majority.

Earlier, Vijay also addressed the Tamil Nadu people in a X post for the first time after the election results came in. He recalled the mockery that had greeted TVK's launch while crediting the people of Tamil Nadu for the party's outstanding result in the polls. Amidst all these developments, tensions rose within the Secular Progressive Alliance, as DMK called Congress "backstabber" amidst the rising speculations of the grand old party supporting TVK in Tamil Nadu. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling the decision "myopic" and accusing them of having "backstabbed" INDIA alliance partners.

"I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret. The 2029 big elections are coming, where we were very confident that we will be able to remove the BJP. But now, because of this decision by the Congress, it has made them a very unstable partner. The perception that is out in the entire country is that Congress cannot be trusted," he said. Parallely, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar accepted the resignation of the outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Council of Ministers. The Governor has requested Stalin to continue in office till the new government takes over. How Many Seats Are Required To Form Government in Tamil Nadu and Which Party Is Ahead?.

A debutant party not only breaking the DMK-AIADMK duopoly but potentially leading government formation marks a profound shift in voter sentiment. Regardless of how government formation plays out, the coming days will be decisive. Whether it is a TVK-Congress understanding, a broader coalition of smaller parties, or some combination of both, the era of TVK is here, but the shape of its government remains to be seen.