VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 17: Human Mobile Devices (HMD) and Flipkart today announced a strategic collaboration to bring HMD's 2026 smartphone line-up to consumers in India. As part of this partnership, HMD's first smartphone launch in India for 2026 will take place on Flipkart, which will serve as a key e-commerce partner alongside other leading online and retail channels.

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HMD has been steadily strengthening its presence in India with a focus on human-centric design, durability, repairability, and the democratization of AI-led experiences across its portfolio. The launch of HMD's first smartphone of 2026 under this partnership represents an important milestone in its India growth journey. By utilizing Flipkart's deep understanding of Indian consumers, robust supply chain capabilities, and scale, HMD aims to make its upcoming devices more accessible and affordable across metro cities as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

HMD will introduce smartphones across key price segments (10K to 20K), catering to India's diverse and rapidly evolving usage needs, focusing on consumers seeking reliability, affordability, and meaningful AI-powered experiences. The first HMD smartphone of 2026 under this collaboration is expected to be unveiled in the coming months, followed by a phased rollout of multiple devices over the next 2-4 months, as both organizations come together to deliver a diverse range of smartphones catering to the evolving needs of Indian consumers. Further details on product specifications, pricing, availability, and consumer programs will be revealed closer to launch.

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Ravi Kunwar, CEO and VP, HMD India and APAC, commented on the collaboration: ""We are excited to collaborate with Flipkart as one of our key e-commerce partners as we gear up to launch the first HMD smartphone of 2026 in India. Flipkart's extensive reach and strong consumer connect will play an important role in bringing our latest innovation to customers across the country. As part of our broader distribution strategy, Flipkart serving as a key e-commerce partner alongside other retail channel., as we continue to deliver human-centered design and accessible technology to more consumers."

Commenting on this, Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President, Flipkart said: "Flipkart remains focused on enabling India's digital ambitions by ensuring customers have access to the latest mobile innovations. Our strategic collaboration with HMD brings their upcoming smartphone portfolio to millions of consumers across the country. With our expansive distribution network and flexible affordability offerings, we are well-positioned to make cutting-edge devices more accessible and inclusive. Together, we aim to accelerate HMD's growth in India while delivering a superior experience to customers."

The upcoming launches reflect the evolving needs of Indian smartphone users, where affordability and differentiated experiences increasingly shape buying decisions. Through this collaboration, HMD aims to build sustained momentum by combining thoughtful product positioning with broad market access.

About HMD

We are HMD, Human Mobile Devices. At HMD, we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That's why we are thrilled to be Europe's largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out.

For further information, see https://www.hmd.com/en_int/about

About the Flipkart Group

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities with a strong technology-first foundation and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money. Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI payments. Beyond shopping, Flipkart continues to create jobs, empower entrepreneurs, and strengthen India's digital economy.

For more information, please write to media@flipkart.com

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