VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: The I Love Mumbai Foundation, founded by social activist Rahool N Kanal, continues to expand its role in promoting citizen-driven initiatives aimed at strengthening civic engagement and community welfare across Mumbai. In a city marked by both rapid development and ongoing urban challenges, the foundation has focused on encouraging public participation as a key driver of sustainable progress.

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Built on the idea that meaningful change begins at the community level, the foundation has been actively working on initiatives related to civic awareness, youth engagement, and public-interest activities. Its approach emphasizes structured participation, where individuals are encouraged to contribute towards improving their surroundings through consistent on-ground involvement.

Unlike traditional social initiatives that often operate in isolated frameworks, the I Love Mumbai Foundation has adopted a volunteer-led model. This structure enables local communities and young citizens to take an active role in civic efforts, creating a sense of shared responsibility and ownership.

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The foundation, under the leadership of Rahool N Kanal, has focused on building systems that convert civic awareness into action. By encouraging participation at the grassroots level, it has contributed to strengthening community networks and fostering a culture of accountability among citizens.

In addition to its community engagement work, the foundation has also supported various social initiatives during times of need, highlighting the importance of timely response and collaboration. Its emphasis remains on building systems that can sustain long-term impact rather than short-term interventions.

Observers note that the evolving role of organisations like the I Love Mumbai Foundation reflects a broader shift in how urban challenges are being addressed. With increasing focus on participation and decentralised action, civic development is gradually becoming a shared responsibility between institutions and citizens.

As Mumbai continues to grow, such models of engagement underline the importance of collective effort in shaping the city's future, where progress is not only driven by policy but also by active public involvement.

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