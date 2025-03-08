PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: Get set to drench yourself in vibrant colours, electrifying beats, and unstoppable energy as "Rangilon Mero Balma" drops just in time for Holi! A full-on banger, this song is all set to rule every Holi playlist, making sure your celebrations are nothing short of legendary!

Featuring the stunning Akriti Negi- Splitsvilla Winner, Actor & Influencer, the song bursts with vibrant and never-seen-before direction by none other than Anjali Mamgai, India's Best Dancer 3 - 1st Runner Up & Choreographer and Sahil Khan, Dance Deewane 3 Contestant & Choreographer. The beats? Absolute fire! Shradha Mishra, Akshay The One, and Sonu Ishteyak Khan bring their powerhouse vocals, while Ishteyak Mustak (IM Music) weaves magic with his dynamic composition. With Naim Khan's catchy lyrics and Akshay The One's fiery rap, this track is bound to take the Holi madness to the next level.

From colour-splashed dance-offs to bhaang-infused masti, Rangilon Mero Balma is a full-fledged Holi experience! Whether you're throwing gulal, vibing to the dhol beats, or making reels that scream Holi Hai, this anthem is THE soundtrack to your festivities!

Adding her star power to the song, Akriti Negi says,"Holi is all about colors, energy, and pure joy, and Rangilon Mero Balma captures that spirit perfectly! Being a part of this track was an absolute blast, and I can't wait for everyone to vibe with it. Let's paint the town in music and masti"_

Anjali Mamgai, Director, India's Best Dancer 3 - 1st Runner Up & Choreographer, "Directing Rangilon Mero Balma was all about bringing the madness and vibrancy of Holi to life! Every move, every beat, and every splash of color tells a story of celebration. Get ready to groove like never before"

Sahil Khan, Director, Dance Deewane 3 Contestant & Choreographer says, "This song is an explosion of rhythm, dance, and festive spirit! We wanted to create a visual and musical treat that makes everyone want to hit the dance floor instantly. Holi just got a brand-new anthem"

The stunning voice behind the song, Shradha Mishra says, "This song is a celebration of life and colours! Singing it felt like soaking in the joy of Holi itself, and I can't wait for people to groove to it"

Akshay The One, the rapper and the melodious voice behind the song says, "My rap adds that extra zing to the track! Holi is incomplete without some swag, some energy, and a whole lot of attitude - and that's what I bring to the table"

Sonu Ishteyak Khan who has lent his amazing voice to the song says, "Singing Rangilon Mero Balma felt like celebrating Holi in every note! The energy, the beats, and the lyrics all come together to create magic. I can't wait for people to sing, dance, and splash colors to this track"

Ishteyak Mustak (IM Music), the genius composer behind the song says, "I wanted to craft a melody that embodies the rush of Holi - the excitement, the playfulness, the madness! 'Rangilon Mero Balma' is my musical ode to the festival of colors"

Naim Khan, who has crafted the lively lyrics says, "Holi is all about fun, flirtation, and friendships, and that's exactly what my lyrics capture! It's a song that makes you want to throw some gulaal and dance like nobody's watching"

Watch the song here- https://youtu.be/xcs-OWDp4Kc?si=zptHQ0JnMHaposh5

